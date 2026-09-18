ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Turns 76: Netanyahu, Meloni, Bangladesh PM Rahman Wish PM On His Birthday

New Delhi: Many world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman, wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday on Thursday. US Embassy in India extended wishes to Modi too, conveying the greetings on behalf of President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, the embassy also shared an old photo of the two leaders meeting. "On behalf of President Donald Trump, we wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very happy birthday. Wishing you all the health and happiness in the coming year!" the embassy posted.

The Russian Embassy in New Delhi, in a post on Facebook, said President Putin has sent a message to Modi "warmly congratulating him on his birthday".

"The message reads, in part: 'You are rightly enjoying a deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia'," the embassy said.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in the small town of Vadnagar in Gujarat. Italian Prime Minister Meloni also wished her Indian counterpart in a post in Italian on X, referring to him as a "friend", and said the two countries may continue to strengthen their deep bond of friendship.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Rahman, in a post on X on Thursday night, extended greetings to PM Modi on the occasion. "Warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May your dedicated service to the people of India always be accompanied by good health and high spirit," he wrote.

The official X handle of the prime minister of Israel carried Netanyahu's birthday greetings to Modi. It also carried an old photo of the meeting between the two leaders. "...Happy birthday, Narendra! ...Your leadership has transformed India into a world power. Together, we have built an unprecedented partnership between our two great democracies.

"The friendship between Israel and India has never been stronger, and together we will take it to even greater heights. I wish you many more years of leadership, health and fulfilment. ILIN," it said.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also wished PM Modi through social media posts.