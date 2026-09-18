Modi Turns 76: Netanyahu, Meloni, Bangladesh PM Rahman Wish PM On His Birthday
The official X handle of Israel's PM carried his birthday greetings to Modi. It also shared an old photo of the two leaders meeting.
By PTI
Published : September 18, 2026 at 12:06 AM IST
New Delhi: Many world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman, wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday on Thursday. US Embassy in India extended wishes to Modi too, conveying the greetings on behalf of President Donald Trump.
In a post on X, the embassy also shared an old photo of the two leaders meeting. "On behalf of President Donald Trump, we wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very happy birthday. Wishing you all the health and happiness in the coming year!" the embassy posted.
The Russian Embassy in New Delhi, in a post on Facebook, said President Putin has sent a message to Modi "warmly congratulating him on his birthday".
"The message reads, in part: 'You are rightly enjoying a deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia'," the embassy said.
Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in the small town of Vadnagar in Gujarat. Italian Prime Minister Meloni also wished her Indian counterpart in a post in Italian on X, referring to him as a "friend", and said the two countries may continue to strengthen their deep bond of friendship.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Rahman, in a post on X on Thursday night, extended greetings to PM Modi on the occasion. "Warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May your dedicated service to the people of India always be accompanied by good health and high spirit," he wrote.
The official X handle of the prime minister of Israel carried Netanyahu's birthday greetings to Modi. It also carried an old photo of the meeting between the two leaders. "...Happy birthday, Narendra! ...Your leadership has transformed India into a world power. Together, we have built an unprecedented partnership between our two great democracies.
"The friendship between Israel and India has never been stronger, and together we will take it to even greater heights. I wish you many more years of leadership, health and fulfilment. ILIN," it said.
Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also wished PM Modi through social media posts.
"On behalf of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, I extend warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi. May the year ahead bring you good health and continued strength in service to the people of India," Skerrit wrote.
PM Modi later acknowledged the greetings and responded to some of the posts. "Thank you, Prime Minister Meloni, for your warm wishes. I look forward to continuing our close cooperation to further strengthen the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership," he said.
Modi also thanked his Bangladeshi counterpart on X and wrote, "Thank you, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, for your warm wishes. I deeply appreciate your kind words." Responding to the post of Prime Minister Tobgay, Modi said, "I deeply cherish your greetings and sentiments".
He also acknowledged the greetings offered by the Dominican PM and wrote on X, "Thank you, Prime Minister Skerrit, for your warm wishes and the goodwill of the Government and people of Dominica. India cherishes our close friendship."
Modi, in his response to the WHO Director-General's post, said, "Thank you for your warm birthday wishes and kind words, Dr Tedros. It was a pleasure to meet with you during the BRICS Leaders’ Summit and advance our shared commitment in various fields, including global health." Envoys of Japan and Australia in India also extended greetings to Modi.
"Warm birthday wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi. Your leadership continues to inspire India's journey towards Viksit Bharat. Marking 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, may the India-Japan partnership rise to even greater heights as we celebrate and join hands!" Japanese Ambassador Ono Keiichi posted on X.
Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green, in a post on X, shared an old photo of the meeting between Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.
"Happy Birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Your recent visit to Australia showcased the extraordinary warmth and strength of the Australia-India relationship and the deep bonds between our people. AU IN," he wrote.
Read more