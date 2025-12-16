ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Trying To Eliminate Rural Poor's Secure Livelihood, New Bill Insult To Bapu's Ideals: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed the bill on rural employment an insult to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, as he accused the Narendra Modi government of seeking to eliminate the secure livelihood of the rural poor after destroying the future of India's youth through severe unemployment.

Several opposition MPs protested in the Parliament House complex on Tuesday over the VB-G RAM G Bill that seeks to replace MGNREGA and has become a new flashpoint with the government, as they accused the BJP-led NDA dispensation of "insulting" Mahatma Gandhi.

In a post on X, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been opposed to the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and has been trying to weaken the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act ever since he came to power. The Congress will oppose any such move, he asserted.

"Modi ji has a deep hatred for two things -- the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and the rights of the poor. MGNREGA is a living embodiment of Mahatma Gandhi's dream of village self-rule. It is a lifeline for millions of rural lives, which also proved to be their economic safety shield during the COVID era.

"But Prime Minister Modi has always been irritated by this scheme, and for the past 10 years, he has been trying to weaken it. Today, he is determined to wipe out MGNREGA completely," he alleged in his post in Hindi.

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan amid strong objections by the opposition to the "removal" of Mahatma Gandhi's name.

Gandhi said the foundation of MGNREGA was based on three core ideas: Right to employment, which means whoever demands work will get it, freedom for villages to decide their own development works, and the central government will bear the full cost of wages and 75 per cent of the material costs.