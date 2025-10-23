Modi To Join ASEAN-India Summit In Malaysia Virtually; Congress Claims PM Not Going Because Of Trump
Published : October 23, 2025 at 11:04 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he would join the ASEAN-India Summit virtually in Malaysia next week. Modi conveyed this to his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim during a phone call on Thursday.
“Had a warm conversation with my dear friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Congratulated him on Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship and conveyed best wishes for the success of upcoming Summits,” Modi said in a post on X.
“Look forward to joining the ASEAN-India Summit virtually, and to further deepening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” Modi said.
The ASEAN meetings are scheduled from October 26-28. Malaysia has invited US President Donald Trump as well as leaders of several countries which are the dialogue partners of the ASEAN grouping. Trump is set to travel to Kuala Lumpur on October 26 on a two-day trip.
Meanwhile, the Congress claimed that the reason for PM Modi not going there was that he didn't want to be cornered by Trump.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said posting messages in praise of President Trump on social media is one thing, but to be seen hobnobbing physically with the man who has claimed 53 times that he stopped Operation Sindoor and also claimed five times that India has promised to stop buying oil from Russia is "far too risky" for the PM.
For days the speculation has been - will He or won't He? Will Mr. Modi go to Kuala Lumpur for the Summit or not?— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 23, 2025
Now it appears certain that the PM will not go. It means the loss of so many opportunities to hug and get photo ops with world leaders or to flaunt himself as the… pic.twitter.com/gMf4Wbnajl
"For days the speculation has been - will He or won't He? Will Mr. Modi go to Kuala Lumpur for the Summit or not?" Ramesh said on X. Now it appears certain that the PM will not go, he said.
It means the loss of so many opportunities to hug and get photo ops with world leaders or to flaunt himself as the "self-styled Vishwaguru", the Congress leader said.
"The reason why Mr. Modi is not going is simple. He just doesn't want to be cornered by President Trump who will also be there. He refused an invitation to attend the Gaza peace summit in Egypt a few weeks back, precisely for this reason," Ramesh said.
"The PM may well be recalling that old hit Bollywood number: Bachke re rehna re baba, bachke rehna re," Ramesh said.
The ASEAN-India dialogue relations started with the establishment of a sectoral partnership in 1992. This graduated to full dialogue partnership in December 1995 and summit level partnership in 2002. The ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2012.
The 10 member countries of ASEAN are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.
The two-way relations between India and ASEAN have been on a significant upswing in the last few years with focus being on boosting cooperation in the areas of trade and investment as well as security and defence.
