Modi To Join ASEAN-India Summit In Malaysia Virtually; Congress Claims PM Not Going Because Of Trump

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he would join the ASEAN-India Summit virtually in Malaysia next week. Modi conveyed this to his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim during a phone call on Thursday.

“Had a warm conversation with my dear friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Congratulated him on Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship and conveyed best wishes for the success of upcoming Summits,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Look forward to joining the ASEAN-India Summit virtually, and to further deepening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” Modi said.

The ASEAN meetings are scheduled from October 26-28. Malaysia has invited US President Donald Trump as well as leaders of several countries which are the dialogue partners of the ASEAN grouping. Trump is set to travel to Kuala Lumpur on October 26 on a two-day trip.

Meanwhile, the Congress claimed that the reason for PM Modi not going there was that he didn't want to be cornered by Trump.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said posting messages in praise of President Trump on social media is one thing, but to be seen hobnobbing physically with the man who has claimed 53 times that he stopped Operation Sindoor and also claimed five times that India has promised to stop buying oil from Russia is "far too risky" for the PM.