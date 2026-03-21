Modi Speaks To Pezeshkian, Conveys Eid And Nowruz Greetings
The Prime Minister flagged concerns over recent attacks targeting key infrastructure in Iran and neighbouring region.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed greetings on Eid and Nowruz while discussing the evolving situation in West Asia.
In a post on X, Modi said, “Spoke with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.”
During the conversation, the Prime Minister said he flagged concerns over recent attacks targeting key infrastructure in the region, saying he “condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains.”
He also stressed the need to ensure the uninterrupted movement of global trade, adding that he “reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.”
Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2026
Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and…
Earlier this month, Modi had said he spoke to Pezeshkian to discuss the “serious situation in the region”, during which he “expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure.”
Pezeshkian briefed the Prime Minister on the current situation in Iran and shared his perspective on recent developments in the region.
The Prime Minister had expressed deep concern about the evolving security situation in the region and reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He had highlighted India’s priority regarding the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in the region, including in Iran, as also the importance of unhindered transit of energy and goods.
Nawruz festival marks the New Year for Parsis and other people of Iranian descent. It means "new day" in Persian, and it is celebrated on the first day of spring, marking the beginning of the new year for the Parsis and other people of Iranian descent.
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