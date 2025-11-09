ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi, Shah Can Go Anywhere But Will Eventually Be Caught For Indulging In 'Vote Chori': Rahul

Kishanganj/Purnea: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah can go anywhere, but they will eventually be caught “for indulging in vote chori”.

Gandhi, addressing poll rallies in Bihar’s Kishanganj and Purnea on the final day of campaign, also alleged that the BJP and RSS were trying to divide the nation, while the INDIA bloc was making efforts to unite the country.

“Modi, Shah and the Election Commission have no replies to our ‘vote chori’ (vote theft) allegations, as the truth is now out in front of people… The PM, Shah… can go anywhere they like, but they will eventually be caught for indulging in 'vote chori',” the former Congress president claimed.

“I recently exposed ‘vote chori’ on a big scale in Haryana, which has around two crore voters, and where the electoral roll had around 25 lakh names. Till date, neither Modi nor (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar have had the courage to stand up say 'Rahul Gandhi is telling a lie',” he said.

Gandhi asserted that the INDIA bloc will “100 per cent form government in Bihar” if the people come together and stop “vote theft”.

“In Bihar, I can say with certainty that the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (the INDIA bloc in local parlance) is going to form the next government. There is a cent per cent chance. But, you must prevent the BJP from vote theft. Be on the guard at polling stations on the day when votes will be cast (November 11). It is now the duty of every youngster, labourer and farmer to thwart vote theft in Bihar,” the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

Speaking in the 'Seemanchal' region of Bihar, which has a substantial population of Muslims, Gandhi said the BJP and RSS have been pursuing a “divisive agenda”, with the objective of “deflecting attention from vote theft”.