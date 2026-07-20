ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi 'Most Anti-Youth' PM in India's History: Rahul Slams Lathi Charge Against CJP Protesters

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "most anti-youth" PM in the country's history as he accused the government of not just failing the youth but also pouncing on them.

Gandhi's remarks came after security forces resorted to a baton charge near Parliament Street after thousands of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters, protesting against the paper leaks, allegedly tried to breach barricades while marching towards Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session.

As CJP supporters, including students, marched towards Parliament, the police tried to stop them and used teargas and lathi-charged them.

"Prime Minister Modi is the 'most anti-youth Prime Minister in India's history — He's so 'anti-youth' that he can't even take the resignation of a failed Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.