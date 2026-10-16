Modi Ji, Your Officials Are Confused: Rahul Gandhi Mocks Centre Over US Secretary Rubio’s India Visit
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet Rubio in Mumbai.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Referring to the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio’s upcoming visit to India, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Centre, saying the External Affairs Ministry was “confused” about the trip.
"Mr Rubio has summoned his employee to Mumbai. Modi ji, your officials in the External Affairs Ministry are confused about what's going on. You might want to explain. Unless, of course, you want me to," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.
Mr Rubio has summoned his employee to Mumbai. Modi ji, your officials in the External Affairs Ministry are confused about what's going on. You might want to explain. Unless, of course, you want me to.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 16, 2026
Rubio is scheduled to visit India and Uzbekistan from October 17 to 22, according to a media note issued by the US Department of State. During his India visit, Rubio will travel to Mumbai and Jamnagar and meet senior Indian government officials to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership, exchange views on regional and global developments, and discuss opportunities for enhanced energy cooperation.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet Rubio in Mumbai. Earlier on Thursday, US Envoy Sergio Gor said the visit would be “a little more business-focused”, highlighting bilateral trade, energy cooperation, technology partnerships and investment opportunities.
The US Secretary of State is also scheduled to meet business leaders to promote commercial investment and economic cooperation between the two countries. Rubio's visit to Jamnagar is crucial as it is home to Reliance’s refinery, the world’s largest single-site facility with a capacity to process 1.4 million barrels per day of crude oil.
The visit will be Rubio's second official trip to India this year. His previous visit took place from May 23 to 26. In March, President Donald Trump announced that the US will build its first refinery in 50 years with investment from Reliance Industries.
The refinery will come up at Brownsville in Texas at a cost of USD 300 billion, Trump said. Before arriving in India, Rubio will visit Samarkand in Uzbekistan to participate in the C5+1 Ministerial meeting and hold bilateral engagements with senior officials from Central Asian countries. The visit will also include discussions on strategic cooperation and commercial ties between the United States and Central Asia.
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