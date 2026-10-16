ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Ji, Your Officials Are Confused: Rahul Gandhi Mocks Centre Over US Secretary Rubio’s India Visit

Rahul Gandhi ( File/PTI )

New Delhi: Referring to the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio’s upcoming visit to India, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Centre, saying the External Affairs Ministry was “confused” about the trip.

"Mr Rubio has summoned his employee to Mumbai. Modi ji, your officials in the External Affairs Ministry are confused about what's going on. You might want to explain. Unless, of course, you want me to," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Rubio is scheduled to visit India and Uzbekistan from October 17 to 22, according to a media note issued by the US Department of State. During his India visit, Rubio will travel to Mumbai and Jamnagar and meet senior Indian government officials to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership, exchange views on regional and global developments, and discuss opportunities for enhanced energy cooperation. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet Rubio in Mumbai. Earlier on Thursday, US Envoy Sergio Gor said the visit would be “a little more business-focused”, highlighting bilateral trade, energy cooperation, technology partnerships and investment opportunities.