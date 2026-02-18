ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Invites Bangladesh PM To Visit India, Says Looking Forward To Working Closely

Tarique Rahman, Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, takes an oath as Prime Minister of Bangladesh from President Mohammed Shahabuddin during a ceremony at the National Parliament in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday. ( AP )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended an invitation to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for a visit to India with his family. Modi expressed his eagerness to collaborate closely with the BNP leader to enhance the multifaceted bilateral relations.

In his letter, Modi highlighted that as two close neighbours, India and Bangladesh have a long-standing friendship built on shared history, cultural connections, and the collective hopes of their peoples for peace and prosperity.

"The strong convergence between our respective developmental priorities shall serve as a guiding principle for our future cooperation," he said in the letter that was handed over by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla when he called on Rahman after the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Dhaka.

"I extend my warmest congratulations to you on the victory of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party at the just concluded parliamentary elections in Bangladesh and on your appointment as the next Prime Minister of Bangladesh. I wish you every success as you assume the high responsibilities of this office," Modi said.

The prime minister said Rahman's victory in the election was a testimony to the trust and confidence reposed by the people of Bangladesh in his leadership and their mandate for his vision to take the country forward on the path of peace, stability and prosperity.

"I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen our multifaceted bilateral relations, enhance regional cooperation, and advance our common goals in wide-ranging areas of connectivity, trade, technology, education, skill development, energy, healthcare, as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges," he said.

Modi said as two fast-growing economies and aspiring societies, India and Bangladesh can truly become catalysts for each other's sustainable growth, work for each other's security and enable mutual prosperity.