Modi Highlights Substantive Outcomes Of Jordan Visit, Says Ties Expanded Across Key Sectors

In a series of social media posts on Tuesday, Modi said these outcomes mark a "meaningful expansion" of the India-Jordan partnership. Cooperation between India and Jordan in new and renewable energy "reflects a shared commitment to clean growth, energy security and climate responsibility", he said.

Modi arrived in Jordan's capital, Amman, on Monday on a two-day visit at the invitation of King Abdullah II. Jordan is the first leg of the Prime Minister's four-day, three-nation tour, which will also take him to Ethiopia and Oman. India and Jordan on Monday inked MoUs in the fields of culture, renewable energy, water management, digital public infrastructure and twinning arrangement between Petra and Ellora, aimed at giving a major boost to bilateral ties and friendship.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the substantive outcomes of his visit to Jordan, noting a "meaningful expansion" of cooperation between the two countries across sectors, including clean energy, water management, culture and digital innovation.

The Prime Minister said collaboration in water resources management and development would enable the two countries to share best practices in conservation, efficiency and technology, aimed at ensuring long-term water security. Highlighting cultural cooperation, he said a Twinning Agreement between Petra and Ellora would "open new avenues for heritage conservation, tourism and academic exchanges".

Modi also said the renewal of the Cultural Exchange Programme for 2025–2029 would further deepen people-to-people ties between the two countries. Sharing India's digital innovations with Jordan will support the kingdom's digital transformation and promote inclusive governance, he said.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Neena Malhotra, Secretary (South) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said during his meeting with PM Modi, King Abdullah II conveyed strong support for India's fight against terrorism and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Prime Minister commended the leading efforts by the King on "deradicalisation", she said. Modi's visit to Jordan marks 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Arab nation. This was the prime minister's full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan. He had transited through Jordan in February 2018, while on his way to Palestine.

India and Jordan share strong economic ties, with New Delhi being the third-largest trading partner of Amman. The bilateral trade between the two countries is valued at USD 2.8 billion. Jordan is also a leading supplier of fertilisers to India, particularly phosphates and potash. The Arab country is home to a vibrant Indian diaspora of over 17,500 people employed across sectors such as textiles, construction, and manufacturing. From Jordan, Modi will head to Ethiopia on the second leg of his three-nation tour.