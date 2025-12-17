'Modi Govt To Collapse': Sanjay Raut Warns Of 'Political Quake In Delhi On Dec 19 With Epicentre In The US'
"All BJP leaders have been asked to remain in Delhi and not leave the city. There is obviously something cooking," Raut said.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 11:33 AM IST
Mumbai: Two days after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan claimed that India might soon witness a change of guard at the Centre, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday made similar claims, saying that talks in Delhi suggest a "political earthquake" that could lead to the fall of Narendra Modi government on December 19, 2025 (Friday).
Raut, the spokesperson of SS (UBT), said there are talks in Delhi political circles about the possible toppling of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre. "Discussions are abuzz in Delhi political corridors that on December 19, there will be a political earthquake and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will collapse," Raut said to media this morning.
When asked specifically whether there was any truth to these claims and whether the US government was involved in the likely political change, Raut said, "The epicentre of this political earthquake is in the US. This is something that even Prithviraj Chavan had said a few days ago, and yes, this is what is being discussed."
The Parliamentarian also claimed that the saffron party has asked all its leaders to remain in Delhi. "All BJP leaders have been asked to stay in Delhi and not leave the city. There is obviously something cooking," he added.
A few days back, Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan had said, "The biggest political earthquake in the country will happen on December 19. The Prime Minister of India will change, and a Marathi person will become the Prime Minister." Chavan had said the person could be from the BJP.
Similar speculations were rife earlier during the appointment of BJP's national president. Names of leaders including Union minister Nitin Gadkari were being discussed at the time. Gadkari, who enjoys strong support from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is not known to be close to Modi. Amid all buzz, the BJP eventually chose five-time MLA Nitin Nabin from Bihar as the national working president.
Meanwhile, Raut said that talks over seat-sharing between Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) would reach a conclusion by Wednesday evening. "The seat-sharing talks for the BMC elections will be finalised by this evening, and within a day or two, the announcement will be made," he said.
Raut added that along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), seat-sharing announcements would also be made for Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai.
Meanwhile, BJP is yet to comment on Sanjay Raut's statements on the government collapse.
