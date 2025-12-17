ETV Bharat / bharat

'Modi Govt To Collapse': Sanjay Raut Warns Of 'Political Quake In Delhi On Dec 19 With Epicentre In The US'

Mumbai: Two days after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan claimed that India might soon witness a change of guard at the Centre, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday made similar claims, saying that talks in Delhi suggest a "political earthquake" that could lead to the fall of Narendra Modi government on December 19, 2025 (Friday).

Raut, the spokesperson of SS (UBT), said there are talks in Delhi political circles about the possible toppling of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre. "Discussions are abuzz in Delhi political corridors that on December 19, there will be a political earthquake and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will collapse," Raut said to media this morning.

When asked specifically whether there was any truth to these claims and whether the US government was involved in the likely political change, Raut said, "The epicentre of this political earthquake is in the US. This is something that even Prithviraj Chavan had said a few days ago, and yes, this is what is being discussed."

The Parliamentarian also claimed that the saffron party has asked all its leaders to remain in Delhi. "All BJP leaders have been asked to stay in Delhi and not leave the city. There is obviously something cooking," he added.

A few days back, Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan had said, "The biggest political earthquake in the country will happen on December 19. The Prime Minister of India will change, and a Marathi person will become the Prime Minister." Chavan had said the person could be from the BJP.