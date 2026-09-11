ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Govt Sets New Record For Prorogation Delay, Plotting For ‘Super-Tainted’ 2/3rd Majority: Congress

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the Modi government, the Congress on Friday said it has set a new record for the delay in prorogation of Parliament after it adjourned sine die and alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah is now plotting to secure a “super-tainted” two-thirds majority to get the Constitution Amendment Bill involving delimitation passed in the Lok Sabha.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also asked why is the Modi government refusing to convene an all-party meeting to discuss its proposals for delimitation so as to build the broadest possible consensus.

"So today the Modi government has set a new record, bettering its own set in 2015. The gap between the adjournment of Parliament sine die and its prorogation has reached 29 days. The gap for the 2015 Monsoon Session was 28 days," Ramesh said on X.

The gap for the 2026 Monsoon Session is increasing by the day with no clear prospect for its early prorogation, he said, adding that normally the gap is just three-four days. "It is abundantly clear that the Union Home Minister was severely wounded by the stunning defeat he had inflicted on himself and his Govt with his staggering arrogance in the Lok Sabha on April 17, 2026," Ramesh said.

"He (Shah) is now plotting a comeback to secure a super-tainted two-thirds majority to get the Constitution Amendment Bill passed in the Lok Sabha. He has already engineered a split in three parties that had voted against the Bill on April 17, 2026 and is using threats, intimidation and incentives to get others (who had also voted against the Bill) to change their stance," the Congress leader alleged.

The Union Home Minister does not have the numbers but his "bravado, bluff and bluster" will not let him read the writing on the wall, Ramesh said. "By not proroguing the Monsoon Session, the self-styled Chanakya may think he is playing mind games and indulging in psy-ops. But this is silly since the government can convene a session any time it wants to for any purpose," Ramesh said.