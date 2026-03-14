ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Govt Prepared To Sacrifice India's Agriculture For Its Own Interest: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Saturday that the BJP-led government has not honoured its promises made to farmers and is prepared to sacrifice India's agriculture for its own interest.

In a Facebook post, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha shared a question he asked in the House recently regarding announcing a minimum support price for crops and whether the trade agreement with the United States would change the Narendra Modi government's existing MSP policy.

"In the Lok Sabha, I asked a direct question to the government: Why has the promise of a statutory MSP -- calculated at C2+50 per cent -- made to farmers in 2021, not yet been implemented?

"Evading a direct response, the government merely reiterated its existing MSP policy. The government also admitted to pressuring states to discontinue MSP bonuses -- a move it sought to justify, without any logical basis, in the name of 'national priorities,' Gandhi said in his post in Hindi.