ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Govt Not Listening To Anyone: Rahul Flags Functional Problems Of OSCs For Women

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday flagged problems related to the Centre's One Stop Centres (OSCs) that are intended to support women affected by violence and claimed that the "Modi government is not listening to anyone".

Gandhi asserted that safety is not merely a scheme; it is a fundamental responsibility of the government.

"Women are knocking on doors for help, yet the government has kept those doors shut. I asked in Parliament: When a woman flees violence and reaches a One Stop Centre (OSC) - why does she not receive help? Why does she find the doors locked instead? Why is there a shortage of staff? Why are complaints from across the country going unheard?" Gandhi said in a post on his WhatsApp channel.

"What was the government's response? That everything is 'satisfactory'. If everything is indeed 'satisfactory', then why are reports of so many problems regarding OSCs continuing to surface?" he said. If safety is a priority, why is help still failing to reach three out of every five women, Gandhi asked.

"And why is only 60 paise out of every Rs 100 allocated to the Ministry of Women and Child Development being spent on OSCs?" the former Congress chief said. "Safety is not merely a scheme; it is a fundamental responsibility of the government. Dismissing everything as 'satisfactory' does not ensure safety; it merely demonstrates that the Modi government is not listening to anyone," Gandhi said.

In his question in Lok Sabha on March 27, Gandhi had asked whether numerous OSCs remain locked, non-functional/fail to operate round-the-clock as mandated, if so, the details thereof; and the number of women who have sought assistance and shelter at OSCs and the number of cases of crimes against women registered during the last five years, state-wise and year-wise.