ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Government Launching Brazen Attack On Democratic Right Of Indians To Question, Dissent: Kharge

File photo of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the Centre of launching its "most brazen and calculated attack" on free speech, claiming that the government sent 1.95 lakh blocking orders to social media firms between March and July 2026. In a post on X, Kharge shared an infographic, saying, "Modi Govt has launched its most brazen and calculated attack on the democratic right of every Indian to speak, to question and to dissent. It's Social Media Censorship is as condemnable as the lathicharge & pellet guns they used on our youth!" He claimed that the Modi government has issued 1.95 lakh blocking orders in just five months - most of them "against students and youth who came out on the streets demanding accountability" from authorities.