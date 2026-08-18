Modi Government Launching Brazen Attack On Democratic Right Of Indians To Question, Dissent: Kharge
The Congress President claimed that the Modi government has issued 1.95 lakh blocking orders in just five months.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the Centre of launching its "most brazen and calculated attack" on free speech, claiming that the government sent 1.95 lakh blocking orders to social media firms between March and July 2026.
In a post on X, Kharge shared an infographic, saying, "Modi Govt has launched its most brazen and calculated attack on the democratic right of every Indian to speak, to question and to dissent. It's Social Media Censorship is as condemnable as the lathicharge & pellet guns they used on our youth!"
Modi Govt has launched its most brazen and calculated attack on the democratic right of every Indian to speak, to question and to dissent.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 18, 2026
It's Social Media Censorship is as condemnable as the lathicharge & pellet guns they used on our youth!
What we are seeing today is only… pic.twitter.com/pTCsfipAus
He claimed that the Modi government has issued 1.95 lakh blocking orders in just five months - most of them "against students and youth who came out on the streets demanding accountability" from authorities.
"What we are seeing today is only the tip of the iceberg. 1.95 lakh blocking orders in just 5 months. One every 68 seconds. Not against criminals, but against students, young Indians who came out on the streets demanding accountability for their stolen futures and their rigged examinations," he said.
The Congress chief alleged that the protesters were assaulted in daylight. "Bones were broken in broad daylight. And at the very same time, post by post and reel by reel, every single voice that supported them was being systematically erased from the internet by direct government order. Any creator, any journalist, any ordinary citizen who posts something critical of this government today faces immediate takedowns, threatening FIR notices and coordinated intimidation," the Congress leader added.
He further accused ruling party supporters of online harassment and alleged that women were being doxxed and threatened with rape without legal consequences.
"Meanwhile, the ruling party’s Andhbhakts freely doxes women, issues rape threats and runs organised harassment campaigns online without a single legal consequence, because none less than the PM follows many such trolls! Modi Government slashed takedown time to 3 hours and automated censorship so completely that no human even reads the order before a voice is silenced," he said.
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