ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Govt Has Put India's Education System Into ICU: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday accused the Modi government of putting India's education system into the "ICU" and pressed for its demands that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign, a probe be conducted into his alleged connections with the paper leak mafia and a comprehensive reform of the system.

Party leader and NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar said Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is meeting students across the country and listening to their concerns, so that the education system can be overhauled.

"With the same objective, Rahul Gandhi Ji had given a presentation among students and their parents in Kota. Now we are taking this campaign forward in different parts of the country. We are compiling suggestions from students, teachers, and parents," Kumar said.

He was addressing a press conference along with NSUI president Vinod Jakhar, and party leaders Kiran Mugabasav, Nishant Mandal and K K Shastri. "In the coming days, we will create an Education Charter to change the education system and set it right," Kumar said. The Modi government has put India's education system into the ICU, he alleged.

Listing the party's demands, Kumar said Pradhan should resign and an investigation should be conducted into his connections with the paper leak mafia. "India's education system should be reformed, for which the UPA government had formed a committee, but the NDA government arbitrarily established the NTA.

"A regular job calendar should be issued for the youth and an academic calendar should be released for examination recruitment processes," Kumar demanded. In his remarks at the presser, Jakhar claimed that the country's education system is in shambles, and educational institutions are being ruined.