ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Govt Deliberately Circumscribing ISRO's Role: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday accused the Modi government of deliberately circumscribing the role of ISRO in the name of encouraging start-ups and claimed that the agency's capabilities are to be transferred to private companies whose long-term commitment is doubtful.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a screenshot of a media report which claimed that key employee associations at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have written to ISRO chairperson V Narayanan, questioning the direction of the agency's privatisation drive and its implications for the existing workforce and the agency's future role.

"In the name of encouraging startups in the space economy, ISRO's role is being deliberately circumscribed by the Modi government. Worse, capabilities it has built up over decades in a painstaking manner are to be transferred to private companies whose long-term commitment is doubtful," Ramesh said on X.

"It is courageous and commendable that voices from within the ISRO community are now speaking out, as revealed in today's Indian Express," he said. The recent stunning success of the GSLV launch has undoubtedly emboldened them, just as it would have come as a disappointment to ISRO-sceptics and ISRO-critics both in India and abroad, Ramesh said.

One former ISRO chairman has been bold enough to express his concerns, he said, in an apparent reference to former ISRO chief G Madhavan Nair.