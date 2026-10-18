Modi Govt Has Decided To Close Down BIBCOL, It's A Tragedy: Congress
Jairam Ramesh said that Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation (BIBCOL) was set up to make India self-reliant in the manufacture of oral polio vaccines.
By PTI
Published : October 18, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday claimed that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to shut down Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation (BIBCOL), which was set up in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr in 1989, and described the move as a "tragedy".
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said BIBCOL, a public sector undertaking (PSU), was set up in Bulandshahr in March 1989 to make India self-reliant in the manufacture of oral polio vaccines.
मार्च 1989 में भारत को ओरल पोलियो वैक्सीन के उत्पादन में आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए बुलंदशहर में सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की कंपनी भारत इम्यूनोलॉजिकल्स एंड बायोलॉजिकल्स कॉरपोरेशन (BIBCOL) की स्थापना की गई थी। इस पहल में तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी जी ने व्यक्तिगत रूप से गहरी दिलचस्पी ली थी। भारत को पोलियो मुक्त बनाने की दिशा में वर्षों तक देश की सेवा करने के बाद BIBCOL मुश्किल दौर में पहुंच गई। कुछ साल पहले खबर आई थी कि कंपनी Covaxin का उत्पादन शुरू करेगी, लेकिन जाहिर है कि यह योजना साकार नहीं हो सकी। अब मोदी सरकार ने इसे बंद करने का फैसला किया है और इसमें कोई संदेह नहीं कि नए जेवर अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे के पास स्थित इसकी करीब 60 एकड़ जमीन भी बेच दी जाएगी। यह कितनी बड़ी त्रासदी है।— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 18, 2026
This was an initiative in which then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had taken keen personal interest, Ramesh said in a post on X. After years of national service to make India polio-free, BIBCOL fell on hard times, he added. A few years ago, it was reported that it would take up the production of anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin but clearly, that did not materialise, the Congress leader said.
"Now the Modi government has decided to close it down and will no doubt sell off its 60 or so acres close to the new Jewar International Airport. What a tragedy this is," Ramesh said.
Last year, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met with a delegation of employees from BIBCOL and listened to their problems. The Congress had vowed to raise its voice for their rights and ensure that justice is delivered at any cost.
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