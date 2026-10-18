ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Govt Has Decided To Close Down BIBCOL, It's A Tragedy: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday claimed that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to shut down Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation (BIBCOL), which was set up in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr in 1989, and described the move as a "tragedy".

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said BIBCOL, a public sector undertaking (PSU), was set up in Bulandshahr in March 1989 to make India self-reliant in the manufacture of oral polio vaccines.

This was an initiative in which then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had taken keen personal interest, Ramesh said in a post on X. After years of national service to make India polio-free, BIBCOL fell on hard times, he added. A few years ago, it was reported that it would take up the production of anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin but clearly, that did not materialise, the Congress leader said.

"Now the Modi government has decided to close it down and will no doubt sell off its 60 or so acres close to the new Jewar International Airport. What a tragedy this is," Ramesh said.