ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Govt's Failure To Condemn Attacks On Iran Shows Betrayal Of India's Civilisational Values: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday said the Modi government's failure to condemn the US-Israel aerial assault on Iran and “force a brutal regime change” there reflected the "moral cowardice" and "political betrayal" of India's civilisational values.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi also did not use his much-claimed friendship with the US president (Donald Trump) and the Israeli prime minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) to bring about a cease-fire.

In a statement shared on X, Ramesh said it has been exactly 21 days or three weeks since the aerial assault of the US and Israel on Iran began. It has also been 23 days since the prime minister returned from his “much-trumpeted” visit to Israel, he said.

"Has the Modi government condemned, criticised or deplored the launch of the heavy aerial assault on Iran by the US and Israel that has now led to severe economic dislocations everywhere, including India? The answer is NO.

"Has the Modi government condemned or criticised, or deplored the targeted assassinations of top Iranian leaders by the US and Israel that continue unabated? The answer is NO.