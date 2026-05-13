ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi’s Five-Nation Tour To Start May 15, Covers UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Italy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a five-nation tour from May 15 to May 20, covering the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, with energy security, trade, technology and strategic partnerships expected to dominate the agenda.

Disclosing this to the reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday, Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs said that the Prime Minister would begin the tour with a visit to the UAE on May 15, where he will hold talks with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Energy security is expected to be one of the key focus areas during the UAE leg of the visit. Two important Memorandums of Understanding related to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooperation and Strategic Petroleum Reserves are likely to be signed,” George said. George said the PM and the UAE leadership would also exchange views on regional and international developments besides reviewing bilateral cooperation.

It is worth mentioning that the European leg of the visit comes soon after the finalisation of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement earlier this year.

The tour will include participation in the third India-Nordic Summit and extensive engagements focused on trade, investment, innovation, green technology, semiconductors, defence and manufacturing partnerships.