Modi’s Five-Nation Tour To Start May 15, Covers UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Italy
Energy security, trade, technology and strategic partnerships to dominate the agenda, says Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a five-nation tour from May 15 to May 20, covering the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, with energy security, trade, technology and strategic partnerships expected to dominate the agenda.
Disclosing this to the reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday, Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs said that the Prime Minister would begin the tour with a visit to the UAE on May 15, where he will hold talks with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
“Energy security is expected to be one of the key focus areas during the UAE leg of the visit. Two important Memorandums of Understanding related to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooperation and Strategic Petroleum Reserves are likely to be signed,” George said. George said the PM and the UAE leadership would also exchange views on regional and international developments besides reviewing bilateral cooperation.
It is worth mentioning that the European leg of the visit comes soon after the finalisation of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement earlier this year.
The tour will include participation in the third India-Nordic Summit and extensive engagements focused on trade, investment, innovation, green technology, semiconductors, defence and manufacturing partnerships.
In the Netherlands, Modi will hold talks with the Dutch Prime Minister and meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. The visit is expected to deepen cooperation in water management, agriculture, health, renewable energy, semiconductors and maritime cooperation. Modi is also scheduled to interact with business leaders and address the Indian community.
During his Sweden visit, the Prime Minister will participate in the India-Sweden Innovation Partnership dialogue and hold consultations on artificial intelligence, resilient supply chains, climate action, defence and emerging technologies. Modi will also attend the European Roundtable for Industry, a high-level CEOs’ forum representing major European businesses, alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The Norway visit will mark Modi’s first trip to the Nordic nation and the first prime ministerial visit from India to Norway in over four decades. Discussions are expected to focus on clean energy, offshore wind, Arctic cooperation, blue economy initiatives and research collaboration.
The final leg in Italy will include bilateral talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and meetings with Italian business leaders. The Prime Minister will also visit the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization in Rome, George said.