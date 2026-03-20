ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Congratulates Thai PM On Re-election, Says Looking Forward To Deepen Ties

Modi congratulated Anutin Charnvirakul on his re-election as the prime minister of Thailand and said he was looking forward to working closely with him

MODI CONGRATULATES THAI PM
Thailand's newly elected prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul leaves from the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 20, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Anutin Charnvirakul on his re-election as the prime minister of Thailand and said he was looking forward to working closely with him to further deepen the multifaceted strategic partnership between the two nations. Charnvirakul won a vote in parliament on Thursday to remain in office.

"Heartiest congratulations to Mr Anutin Charnvirakul on his election as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand. I look forward to working closely with him. Together, we will further deepen the multifaceted India-Thailand Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a post on X.

The PM said India-Thailand ties are rooted in shared civilisational heritage, close cultural connect and vibrant people-to-people ties. "India and Thailand remain united in our shared aspirations for peace, progress and prosperity for our peoples," Modi said.

Charnvirakul, the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, garnered 293 votes, exceeding the required majority of 498 members who attended the session in the House of Representatives.

He is expected to take office a few days after obtaining a formal appointment from King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the new cabinet is expected to be appointed in the following weeks.

Also Read

  1. Thailand Votes In Early Election With 3 Main Parties Vying For Power
  2. Thailand's Conservative Bhumjaithai Party Tops Polls But Will Need Partners To Form Government

TAGGED:

THAILAND PM ANUTIN CHARNVIRAKUL
INDIA THAILAND
THAILAND ELECTION
MODI CONGRATULATES THAI PM

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.