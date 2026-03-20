ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Congratulates Thai PM On Re-election, Says Looking Forward To Deepen Ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Anutin Charnvirakul on his re-election as the prime minister of Thailand and said he was looking forward to working closely with him to further deepen the multifaceted strategic partnership between the two nations. Charnvirakul won a vote in parliament on Thursday to remain in office.

"Heartiest congratulations to Mr Anutin Charnvirakul on his election as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand. I look forward to working closely with him. Together, we will further deepen the multifaceted India-Thailand Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a post on X.