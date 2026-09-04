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Modi Congratulates Meloni On Becoming Italy's Longest Continuously Serving Postwar PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the exchange of MoUs, in Rome on May 20, 2026. ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving prime minister in Italy's postwar history, saying the milestone reflected the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership. Forty-nine-year-old Meloni has been Italy's prime minister since October 22, 2022. On Thursday, after 1,413 days in office, she became the country's longest-serving uninterrupted prime minister since World War II. She is also the first woman to hold the position.