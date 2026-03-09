ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Congratulates Leaders Of Nepal's RSP For Victory In Nation's Polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated leaders of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) on their electoral victory in the country's national polls.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the bilateral ties will scale new heights with joint endeavours of the leaders of the two countries. In a post on X, Modi said he had a warm telephone conversation with Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Balendra Shah, Senior Leader of the RSP.



PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes to the leaders for the formation of the new government in Nepal and reiterated India's willingness to work closely with the incoming leadership. "Congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP's resounding success in the Nepal elections. Conveyed my best wishes for their forthcoming new Government and India's commitment to work with them for mutual prosperity, progress and well-being of our two countries," he said.

