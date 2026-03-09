Modi Congratulates Leaders Of Nepal's RSP For Victory In Nation's Polls
The Prime Minister reiterated India's willingness to work closely with the incoming leadership of Nepal.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated leaders of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) on their electoral victory in the country's national polls.
The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the bilateral ties will scale new heights with joint endeavours of the leaders of the two countries. In a post on X, Modi said he had a warm telephone conversation with Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Balendra Shah, Senior Leader of the RSP.
PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes to the leaders for the formation of the new government in Nepal and reiterated India's willingness to work closely with the incoming leadership. "Congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP's resounding success in the Nepal elections. Conveyed my best wishes for their forthcoming new Government and India's commitment to work with them for mutual prosperity, progress and well-being of our two countries," he said.
Had warm telephone conversations with Mr. Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Mr. Balendra Shah, Senior Leader of the RSP.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2026
"I am confident that with our joint endeavours, India and Nepal relations will scale new heights in the years ahead," he added. The counting of votes under the First-Past-the-Post category of Nepal's House of Representatives entered the final phase today, with the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) dominating the parliament.
The party is heading for a two-thirds majority as it also dominates the Proportional Representation (PR) vote count. As per the latest update from the Election Commission, the RSP has won 124 seats under the FPTP category while maintaining a lead in one more constituency. The Nepali Congress has secured 17 seats and is leading in one constituency.
The CPN-UML has won eight seats and is leading in one constituency, while the Nepali Communist Party has secured seven seats. The Shram Sanskriti Party has won three seats, while the Rastriya Prajatantra Party has secured one seat. Independent candidate Mahabir Pun has also been elected to the House of Representatives.
