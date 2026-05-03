ETV Bharat / bharat

'Modi Bhog' Or 'Joy Bangla Rasogolla': Which Sweet Will Sell The Most In Kolkata On Counting Day?

Nabin Chandra Das Sweet Shop ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Bengalis and sweets are inseparable. Indeed, Kolkata's Rasogolla and Rajbhog are world-renowned delicacies that can be enjoyed without needing any specific excuse. Consequently, confectioners are gearing up not just for weddings or family gatherings, but also for the "festival of democracy"—the elections. From 'Modi Bhog' to 'Joy Bangla Rasogolla,' the special election-themed sweet menu features a delightful array of options. Poll Special Sweets The results of the Assembly elections are set to be declared on Monday. Will it be a change of guard, or status quo? Everyone is seeking the answer to this pivotal question. Meanwhile, sweet shop owners have already prepared themselves to cater to the expectations of the various political parties. Preparations for the celebratory distribution of sweets—ranging from the saffron camp to the green—are now in their final stages. Kolkata's historic sweet shop, Nabin Chandra Das, has already crafted a saffron-colored Rajbhog, christening it 'Modi Bhog.' Concurrently, a green-colored Rasogolla is being prepared for the state's incumbent ruling party, the Trinamool Congress, which is named 'Joy Bangla.' Several other varieties of sweets are also on offer. Trinamool or BJP? Who will ascend the throne? While this suspense has kept everyone—from party workers to the general public—sleepless with anticipation, workers from both political camps are taking preliminary steps to ensure a sweet celebration should the election results swing in their favor. They have placed their orders accordingly, and Nabin Chandra Das stands ready to fulfill them. 'Modi Bhog' (ETV Bharat)