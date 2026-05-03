'Modi Bhog' Or 'Joy Bangla Rasogolla': Which Sweet Will Sell The Most In Kolkata On Counting Day?
Confectioners and sweet makers are gearing up to supply the sweets as per demand. A special report by Monojit Das.
Published : May 3, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
Kolkata: Bengalis and sweets are inseparable. Indeed, Kolkata's Rasogolla and Rajbhog are world-renowned delicacies that can be enjoyed without needing any specific excuse.
Consequently, confectioners are gearing up not just for weddings or family gatherings, but also for the "festival of democracy"—the elections. From 'Modi Bhog' to 'Joy Bangla Rasogolla,' the special election-themed sweet menu features a delightful array of options.
Poll Special Sweets
The results of the Assembly elections are set to be declared on Monday. Will it be a change of guard, or status quo? Everyone is seeking the answer to this pivotal question. Meanwhile, sweet shop owners have already prepared themselves to cater to the expectations of the various political parties. Preparations for the celebratory distribution of sweets—ranging from the saffron camp to the green—are now in their final stages.
Kolkata's historic sweet shop, Nabin Chandra Das, has already crafted a saffron-colored Rajbhog, christening it 'Modi Bhog.' Concurrently, a green-colored Rasogolla is being prepared for the state's incumbent ruling party, the Trinamool Congress, which is named 'Joy Bangla.' Several other varieties of sweets are also on offer.
Trinamool or BJP? Who will ascend the throne? While this suspense has kept everyone—from party workers to the general public—sleepless with anticipation, workers from both political camps are taking preliminary steps to ensure a sweet celebration should the election results swing in their favor. They have placed their orders accordingly, and Nabin Chandra Das stands ready to fulfill them.
Dhiman Das, the shop's proprietor, stated, "When Modiji visited Kolkata, he was presented with a saffron Rajbhog from this shop. That specific Rajbhog is now being officially named 'Modi Bhog' in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Conversely, the green-colored Rasogolla is being named 'Joy Bangla Rasogolla.'"
Pricing of Poll Special Sweets
According to sources within the confectionery trade, it is customary for the winning party's workers and supporters to celebrate by distributing sweets immediately after the election results are declared. Consequently, orders for the celebratory sweets pour into the renowned Kolkata shop. Based on the volume of orders received in previous elections, the sweet shop has once again stockpiled raw materials to produce approximately 10,000 to 12,000 pieces of Rajbhog and Rasogolla for the occasion. Each Rajbhog and Rasogolla will be priced at a minimum of Rs 20 per piece.
Meanwhile, at another sweet shop, confectioner Sautik Moyra mentioned that although no firm orders have been placed yet, preliminary discussions have already been held with representatives from both the local "Saffron Camp" (BJP) and the "Grass-flower Camp" (Trinamool). Many shops also plan to craft Sandesh sweets featuring the victory symbols of the winning parties.
However, the actual production of these items will only commence Monday, once the election trends become clearly evident. In other words, political parties—having already initiated preliminary discussions—will place their final orders at that specific juncture.
Insights from Sweet Shop Owners
Another sweet shop owner, Somnath Dutta, stated, "We need to prepare two or three different varieties of sweets. This is because whichever party wins at the local level will naturally place orders to celebrate its victory with sweets. Conversely, if a candidate from a different political party wins in a neighboring area, they too will place orders. Consequently, we will not be preparing sweets exclusively for any single faction; our preparations are being made to cater to all sides."
Activists from both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP have claimed that they have already independently held preliminary discussions with local sweet shops regarding the preparation of colorful Sandesh, Rasogolla, and Rajbhogs. As the day progresses and the election trends become clearer, the final orders will be placed. Later in the day—between late afternoon and evening—everyone is expected to receive their sweets as per their respective orders. Party workers and leaders will then celebrate their victory by treating themselves to piping hot Rasogolla.