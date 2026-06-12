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Modi, Macron To Inaugurate Bharat Innovates 2026 In France On June 14

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will jointly inaugurate Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice on June 14, the Ministry of Education said on Friday.

The event, being organised at the Palais des Expositions de Nice, will feature 120 Indian innovators, around 15 higher education institutions (HEIs) and over 500 investors, including leading corporate and venture capital firms, along with global CEOs and industry leaders, the ministry said.

"The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, along with the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, is scheduled to jointly inaugurate Bharat Innovates 2026 on 14th June 2026 at Palais des Expositions de Nice, France," it said.

Organised by the Government of India, Bharat Innovates 2026 is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Education.

The event will cover 13 key sectors, including advanced computing, semiconductors, space technology, biotechnology, energy, healthcare and manufacturing, highlighting India's growing innovation and deep-tech ecosystem.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to be accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Ajay Kumar Sood, who headed the Technical Oversight Committee that selected the 120 start-ups from India for Bharat Innovates 2026, is also expected to be present.