ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi, Macron Discuss West Asia; Agree On Need To Restore Freedom Of Navigation In Strait of Hormuz

FILE - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron ( ANI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed the situation in West Asia, with both leaders emphasising the need to urgently restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on X about his telephonic conversation with Macron, Prime Minister Modi said on Thursday, "We will continue our close cooperation to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond."