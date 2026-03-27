ETV Bharat / bharat

'Modi And I...Get Things Done': Donald Trump Says Ties With India Will Grow Stronger

Sharing Trump's message and a photograph of the two leaders on its X handle, the embassy said the "amazing relationship" with India will grow stronger going forward, adding that both he and PM Modi are leaders who deliver things, something that is rare.

New Delhi: The United States Embassy in India on Friday shared a message of US President Donald Trump, who said that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi "get things done" and the ties between the two countries are getting strengthened further.

"Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that get things done, something that cannot be said for most. - President Donald J. Trump," the post read.

The post comes three days after PM Modi and Trump held a phone conversation, where they discussed the ongoing West Asia crisis. On Tuesday, the two leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open. PM Modi said India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace in West Asia and focused on securing the Strait of Hormuz for global shipping.

After his phone call with the US President, PM Modi said on X, "Received a call from President Trump and had useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world."