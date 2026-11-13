ETV Bharat / bharat

Modernising Agriculture, Empowering Farmers Key To Building Developed India: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said modernising agriculture and empowering farmers is essential to achieve the vision of a developed India, highlighting that agriculture is not merely an economic activity but a crucial part of India's progress, culture and social life.

Addressing thousands of farmers from across India at the 'Bharat Agriculture Conference' organised by the India Today Group, PM Modi highlighted the country's growth in agriculture, dairy, fisheries and other allied sectors over the last decade. "The building of a Viksit Bharat is simply not possible without developing agriculture, without making farming smarter, and without empowering the farmer," asserted PM Modi.

Referring to agriculture as one of the seven key areas of strength for building a developed India, PM Modi stressed the need to adopt modern technology and make farming more efficient.

Highlighting the sector's performance, he said India's agricultural growth rate has remained above four percent over the last decade, describing it as the "first decade since Independence" to record such sustained growth.

The Prime Minister also referred to a recent World Bank study, claiming that around 50 crore people have moved out of poverty in India over the past 12-13 years. He said rural poverty has declined significantly, benefiting small farmers and agricultural labourers.

On India's position in global agriculture, PM Modi said the country is the world's largest producer of milk, pulses, jute, rice and millets. India ranks second in wheat, cotton, fruits and vegetables, as well as fish production, he added.

He further said India exports agricultural products worth more than Rs 4 lakh crore annually, contributing to farmers' incomes.