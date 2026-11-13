Modernising Agriculture, Empowering Farmers Key To Building Developed India: PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi said the solar power revolution of the PM-KUSUM scheme has transformed the country’s Annadatas into Urjadatas.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 7:54 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said modernising agriculture and empowering farmers is essential to achieve the vision of a developed India, highlighting that agriculture is not merely an economic activity but a crucial part of India's progress, culture and social life.
Addressing thousands of farmers from across India at the 'Bharat Agriculture Conference' organised by the India Today Group, PM Modi highlighted the country's growth in agriculture, dairy, fisheries and other allied sectors over the last decade. "The building of a Viksit Bharat is simply not possible without developing agriculture, without making farming smarter, and without empowering the farmer," asserted PM Modi.
#WATCH | Delhi: At Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "India’s agricultural exports now exceed ₹4 lakh crore annually, contributing to an increase in the income of our farmers. Today, India ranks first in the world in the production… pic.twitter.com/aEhibJVh8W— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026
Referring to agriculture as one of the seven key areas of strength for building a developed India, PM Modi stressed the need to adopt modern technology and make farming more efficient.
Highlighting the sector's performance, he said India's agricultural growth rate has remained above four percent over the last decade, describing it as the "first decade since Independence" to record such sustained growth.
The Prime Minister also referred to a recent World Bank study, claiming that around 50 crore people have moved out of poverty in India over the past 12-13 years. He said rural poverty has declined significantly, benefiting small farmers and agricultural labourers.
On India's position in global agriculture, PM Modi said the country is the world's largest producer of milk, pulses, jute, rice and millets. India ranks second in wheat, cotton, fruits and vegetables, as well as fish production, he added.
He further said India exports agricultural products worth more than Rs 4 lakh crore annually, contributing to farmers' incomes.
Speaking about the growth of allied sectors, PM Modi said, "Milk production has increased by nearly 70 percent over the past decade, while egg production has grown by 90 percent. Fish production has more than doubled during the same period. These are not merely a few figures, they show how much the capability of India’s farmers has increased."
He also pointed to the growth in honey and horticulture production, saying honey output has increased from 80,000 tonnes to 1.5 lakh tonnes, while horticulture production has risen from 280 million tonnes to more than 350 million tonnes.
Emphasising the role of technology in transforming rural agriculture, the Prime Minister cited the PM-KUSUM scheme, saying it was helping farmers become energy providers alongside food producers.
He also highlighted the Namo Drone Didi initiative, saying it has demonstrated how advanced technology could be effectively used in villages.
PM Modi linked agriculture with India's cultural traditions, referring to the ongoing festive season and the Chhath festival, and said, "Farming remains deeply connected to the country's traditions and way of life. Strengthening agriculture, adopting smarter farming practices and creating new opportunities for farmers is very crucial for growth and development of India."
Concluding his address, the Prime Minister acknowledged the achievements of Indian farmers in recent years and called for even greater efforts to build a Viksit Bharat with prosperous farmers, thriving villages, and modern, profitable agriculture.
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