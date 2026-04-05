Modern Warfare Needs Multi-Domain Operations: CDS Anil Chauhan In Kashmir
The CDS was addressing troops of the Srinagar based Chinar Corps during his visit to the valley.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST
Srinagar: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan has said that the character of warfare is witnessing profound transformation necessitating a shift from domain-centric approach to multi-domain operations.
The CDS while addressing the officers of the Srinagar based Chinar Corps on Saturday said that the character of warfare is undergoing profound transformation, necessitating a shift from "Domain-Centric Approach to Multi-Domain Operations (MDO), underpinned by a robust & integrated architecture."
He underscored the centrality of jointness, stressing that seamless integration across Land, Air, Maritime, Cyber, Space and Cognitive domains is indispensable for achieving decisive outcomes. He called for accelerated Joint Training for Futuristic Warfare, Harmonisation of Doctrines and development of Interoperable Command and Control Structures to enable synchronised effects, across all domains.
General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, #CDS visited North Kashmir to assess the anti-infiltration grid and the formation's overall #OperationalPreparedness. He was apprised of the evolving threat landscape, current security scenario and the formation’s readiness posture to… pic.twitter.com/l5POCUAmwL— HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) April 4, 2026
CDS Chauhan visited the strategically important areas under Chinar Corps, Srinagar and reviewed the security landscape and operational posture along LoC in North Kashmir and commended the formation’s exemplary operational preparedness, doctrinal coherence and resolute professionalism. At Baramulla, he was briefed on Future Force Application & Technology Infusion.
According to the statement issued by the Press Information Bureau, the CDS emphasised the need for a deliberate roadmap to counter emerging challenges - one that fosters technological adaptation, cognitive resilience and collective preparedness through integrated efforts.
He reiterated that preparation for the threats envisaged must be anchored in foresight, innovation, a unified warfighting philosophy and Whole of a Nation effort. He highlighted the importance of operational readiness and resilience in the face of evolving security challenges.
General Chauhan exhorted all ranks to maintain operational excellence, embrace jointness as a way of life and remain prepared to dominate the full spectrum of future conflict. He also interacted with representatives of Civil Administration, eminent personalities and functionaries in Baramulla and reviewed the efforts towards nation building.
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