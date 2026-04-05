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Modern Warfare Needs Multi-Domain Operations: CDS Anil Chauhan In Kashmir

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauha(L) interacting with soldiers during his visit to north Kashmir ( Photo Courtesy: X/@HQ_IDS_India )

Srinagar: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan has said that the character of warfare is witnessing profound transformation necessitating a shift from domain-centric approach to multi-domain operations.

The CDS while addressing the officers of the Srinagar based Chinar Corps on Saturday said that the character of warfare is undergoing profound transformation, necessitating a shift from "Domain-Centric Approach to Multi-Domain Operations (MDO), underpinned by a robust & integrated architecture."

He underscored the centrality of jointness, stressing that seamless integration across Land, Air, Maritime, Cyber, Space and Cognitive domains is indispensable for achieving decisive outcomes. He called for accelerated Joint Training for Futuristic Warfare, Harmonisation of Doctrines and development of Interoperable Command and Control Structures to enable synchronised effects, across all domains.