ETV Bharat / bharat

Modern Warfare Beyond Borders: Rajnath Urges Youth To Stay Ready, Expands NCC Intake

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the need for a robust military, supported by prepared citizens, capable of standing shoulder to shoulder to protect the nation in any circumstance.

While addressing the Raising Day celebrations and the Diamond Jubilee of Sainik School, Ghorakhal in Uttarakhand, in a virtual address, the Defence Minister said, “Present-day warfare transcends borders, with national security encompassing economic, digital, energy and even food security.”

Nature Of Warfare Undergoing Major Shift

He asserted that the nature of conflict has undergone a paradigm shift, as a nation can now be weakened through economic, cyber, space and information warfare. This, he stressed, makes it essential for every citizen to remain vigilant and prepared at all times.

Youth Must Build Discipline And Clarity

Singh highlighted the government’s efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to equip the armed forces with advanced weapons and technologies. He also emphasised that the youth must play their role in protecting the nation.

He added that the youth need to develop mental toughness and intellectual clarity through discipline and determination to help the nation tackle any situation. Referring to the concept of VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous), he urged students to adopt their own version: Vision, Understanding, Courage and Adaptability.

The Union Minister said, “I want to tell all the children, ‘Be prepared, always be prepared.’ Be prepared for every situation.”

NCC Expansion To 20 Lakh Cadets

Announcing a key step to boost youth participation, the Defence Minister said the government has decided to expand the intake capacity of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).