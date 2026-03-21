Modern Warfare Beyond Borders: Rajnath Urges Youth To Stay Ready, Expands NCC Intake
The Defence Minister announced the expansion of NCC to 20 lakh cadets and the establishment of 100 new Sainik Schools.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the need for a robust military, supported by prepared citizens, capable of standing shoulder to shoulder to protect the nation in any circumstance.
While addressing the Raising Day celebrations and the Diamond Jubilee of Sainik School, Ghorakhal in Uttarakhand, in a virtual address, the Defence Minister said, “Present-day warfare transcends borders, with national security encompassing economic, digital, energy and even food security.”
Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Sainik School Ghodakhal (Uttarakhand). https://t.co/4NU3AuQnKh— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 21, 2026
Nature Of Warfare Undergoing Major Shift
He asserted that the nature of conflict has undergone a paradigm shift, as a nation can now be weakened through economic, cyber, space and information warfare. This, he stressed, makes it essential for every citizen to remain vigilant and prepared at all times.
Youth Must Build Discipline And Clarity
Singh highlighted the government’s efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to equip the armed forces with advanced weapons and technologies. He also emphasised that the youth must play their role in protecting the nation.
He added that the youth need to develop mental toughness and intellectual clarity through discipline and determination to help the nation tackle any situation. Referring to the concept of VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous), he urged students to adopt their own version: Vision, Understanding, Courage and Adaptability.
The Union Minister said, “I want to tell all the children, ‘Be prepared, always be prepared.’ Be prepared for every situation.”
NCC Expansion To 20 Lakh Cadets
Announcing a key step to boost youth participation, the Defence Minister said the government has decided to expand the intake capacity of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).
He added, “We have increased vacancies in the National Cadet Corps. Previously, there were 17 lakh recruitments in the NCC; now it has been decided to increase this to 20 lakh so that more children can learn the values essential for nation-building.”
He noted that the move will enable more young people to develop leadership skills, discipline and a sense of responsibility.
100 New Sainik Schools Under PPP Model
Rajnath Singh also announced that 100 new Sainik Schools will be set up across the country under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.
He said these institutions play a vital role in preparing youth not only for defence services but also for leadership roles in other sectors.
Boost To ‘Nari Shakti’
Describing the decision to admit girls into Sainik Schools as “historic and revolutionary”, Singh said it has strengthened the country’s ‘Nari Shakti’. He added that girl cadets are consistently proving their capabilities and will emerge as future leaders across fields.
Legacy Of Sainik School Ghorakhal
Extending greetings on the institution's 60th anniversary, Singh highlighted its contribution to the armed forces. Over the decades, the school has sent more than 800 students to the National Defence Academy (NDA) and over 2,000 candidates to the armed forces through entry schemes such as the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination and Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT).
He also praised students for their achievements in academics, sports and cultural activities, expressing confidence that they will continue to uphold high standards of discipline and dedication.
Stressing collective responsibility, Singh said a strong nation is built when both its military and its citizens are ready to respond effectively to emerging challenges.
Also Read: