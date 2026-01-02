ETV Bharat / bharat

Modakurichi's 1996 Ballot Book Election: When 1,033 Candidates Forced India To Rewrite Its Poll Rules

Chennai: A quarter century before electronic voting machines became the norm, a small constituency in Tamil Nadu forced India to rethink its election rules. The year was 1996, the place was Modakurichi in Erode district, and the assembly election there turned into a national talking point after a record 1,033 candidates entered the fray.

Back then, elections were conducted using ballot papers, not EVMs. Normally, a constituency would see anywhere between 5 and 25 candidates, with a slightly higher number only on rare occasions.

So when 1,033 people filed nominations from Modakurichi, it created an unprecedented situation in Tamil Nadu’s electoral history. The logistical challenge was staggering.

Today, even if 50 candidates contest in a single assembly constituency, multiple electronic voting machines are needed in each polling booth. In 1996, officials had to somehow accommodate over a thousand names on paper ballots. Overwhelmed by the unexpected surge in nominations and racing against time, the Election Commission was forced to postpone polling in Modakurichi even as it figured out how to conduct the election.

Why 1,033 people contested

The extraordinary candidate list was not a coincidence. At the time, farmers in Erode district were holding continuous protests, demanding welfare schemes. In a dramatic move to draw attention to their demands, farmers' associations decided to field more than 1,000 candidates in the Modakurichi election. Alongside the farmers' nominees, candidates from parties like the DMK and AIADMK also joined the contest.

With 1,033 nominations accepted, the Election Commission faced a situation never seen before in the state.

A 120-page ballot book

To manage the chaos, a special committee was formed exclusively for the Modakurichi election.

Instead of a standard ballot paper, officials printed a 120-page ballot book containing the names of all 1,033 candidates.

On polling day, each voter received this book and had to flip through its pages to locate their preferred candidate before casting a vote. Despite the cumbersome process, the election went ahead and produced some remarkable statistics.