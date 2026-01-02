Modakurichi's 1996 Ballot Book Election: When 1,033 Candidates Forced India To Rewrite Its Poll Rules
As Tamil Nadu heads towards polls, Modakurichi's past continues to resonate as both a political landmark and a turning point in India's electoral history.
Chennai: A quarter century before electronic voting machines became the norm, a small constituency in Tamil Nadu forced India to rethink its election rules. The year was 1996, the place was Modakurichi in Erode district, and the assembly election there turned into a national talking point after a record 1,033 candidates entered the fray.
Back then, elections were conducted using ballot papers, not EVMs. Normally, a constituency would see anywhere between 5 and 25 candidates, with a slightly higher number only on rare occasions.
So when 1,033 people filed nominations from Modakurichi, it created an unprecedented situation in Tamil Nadu’s electoral history. The logistical challenge was staggering.
Today, even if 50 candidates contest in a single assembly constituency, multiple electronic voting machines are needed in each polling booth. In 1996, officials had to somehow accommodate over a thousand names on paper ballots. Overwhelmed by the unexpected surge in nominations and racing against time, the Election Commission was forced to postpone polling in Modakurichi even as it figured out how to conduct the election.
Why 1,033 people contested
The extraordinary candidate list was not a coincidence. At the time, farmers in Erode district were holding continuous protests, demanding welfare schemes. In a dramatic move to draw attention to their demands, farmers' associations decided to field more than 1,000 candidates in the Modakurichi election. Alongside the farmers' nominees, candidates from parties like the DMK and AIADMK also joined the contest.
With 1,033 nominations accepted, the Election Commission faced a situation never seen before in the state.
A 120-page ballot book
To manage the chaos, a special committee was formed exclusively for the Modakurichi election.
Instead of a standard ballot paper, officials printed a 120-page ballot book containing the names of all 1,033 candidates.
On polling day, each voter received this book and had to flip through its pages to locate their preferred candidate before casting a vote. Despite the cumbersome process, the election went ahead and produced some remarkable statistics.
Of the 1,033 candidates, 1,030 lost their deposits. As many as 88 candidates did not secure even a single vote, and 158 candidates received just one vote each.
In the end, DMK candidate Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan emerged victorious with 64,436 votes. The sheer number of contestants also made it extremely difficult for the Election Commission to allot unique symbols to everyone, adding another layer of complexity to an already extraordinary poll.
A trigger for electoral reforms
The Modakurichi experiment did not fade as a mere curiosity; it became a catalyst for change. Lessons from the 1996 election prompted the Election Commission to push for electoral reforms aimed at preventing a similar explosion of candidates in future polls.
Two key measures followed. First, the security deposit for candidates was increased to act as a deterrent against non-serious contestants. Second, a rule was introduced requiring each candidate to be proposed by 10 voters from the constituency.
It is no exaggeration to say that the Modakurichi election played a major role in shaping these nationwide reforms.
Modakurichi's political shift
For years, the Modakurichi constituency remained a bastion of the Dravidian parties, with either the DMK or AIADMK winning the seat in successive elections. But in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scripted a breakthrough by capturing the constituency.
In that election, BJP candidate Saraswathi defeated DMK's Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, the same leader who had once won the historic 1996 contest. The result signalled a notable shift in the political landscape of a seat once synonymous with Dravidian dominance.
As Tamil Nadu heads towards its next assembly election, Modakurichi's past continues to resonate as both a political landmark and a turning point in India's electoral history.
