ETV Bharat / bharat

MoD Issues EoI For Indigenous Design, Development Of 1000-Kg Aerial Bomb For IAF

New Delhi: The defence ministry has initiated the process for the indigenous design and development of a 1000-kg aerial bomb akin to Mk-84 for the IAF, aiming to boost India's 'Aatmanirbharta' in the sector, according to senior officials.

The project is structured in two phases. The first involves design and development of six prototypes (live and inert), including associated tail units and equipment, they said. The second is the procurement phase, which will commence with the issuance of a commercial Request for Proposal (RFP) to the qualifying development agencies.

The system is intended to be “compatible with both Russian and Western-origin aircraft” currently operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF), a senior official said. The Ministry of Defence has “issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) for design, development and procurement of 1,000-kg aerial bombs (akin to Mk-84) along with tail units and associated equipment under the provisions of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020”, the official said.

The project will be executed under the 'Make-II' (industry-funded) sub-category, followed by procurement under the 'Buy (Indian–IDDM)' category. IDDM stands for Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured.

A total of “600 aerial bombs are planned to be procured” under the 'Buy (Indian–IDDM)' category in accordance with the DAP 2020 provisions, the officials said. At present, Mk-84 class general-purpose bombs are procured from foreign original equipment manufacturers and are in service with the IAF, the senior official said.

The proposed aerial bomb is described as a "natural fragmentation, high-calibre munition capable of generating high blast effect and significant peak over-pressure (PoP) against enemy targets”, they said.