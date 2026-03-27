Defence Ministry Signs 2 Contracts Worth Rs 858 Crore
The contract for the procurement of Tunguska Air Defence Missile Systems, valued at Rs 445 crore was signed with JSC Rosoboronexport, Russia
Published : March 27, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The defence ministry on Friday signed contracts worth a total of Rs 858 crore for the procurement of Tunguska Air Defence Missile System and Inspection (Depot Level) of P8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft in New Delhi.
Tunguska Air Defence Missile System
The contract for the procurement of Tunguska Air Defence Missile Systems, valued at Rs 445 crore, for the Indian Army, was signed with JSC Rosoboronexport, Russia, in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh.
According to the ministry, these cutting-edge missiles will enhance India’s multilayered air defence capabilities against aerial threats, including aircraft, drones and cruise missiles. The agreement will further strengthen the Indo-Russian strategic defence partnership.
Inspection of P8I Aircraft
The contract for the Inspection (Depot Level) of P8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft for the Indian Navy under the Buy Indian category with 100% Indigenous Content, valued at Rs 413 crore, was signed with Boeing India Defence Private Ltd, a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of Boeing, in the presence of senior officials of the ministry. This contract will ensure Depot-level maintenance of the P8I fleet at the in-country MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facility, which is in line with the government's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India.
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