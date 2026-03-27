ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Ministry Signs 2 Contracts Worth Rs 858 Crore

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Friday signed contracts worth a total of Rs 858 crore for the procurement of Tunguska Air Defence Missile System and Inspection (Depot Level) of P8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft in New Delhi.

Tunguska Air Defence Missile System

The contract for the procurement of Tunguska Air Defence Missile Systems, valued at Rs 445 crore, for the Indian Army, was signed with JSC Rosoboronexport, Russia, in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh.