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MoD Inks Rs 770-Cr Contract To Procure Improved Low-Level Lightweight Radars For Army

Representational Image ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday signed a contract worth nearly Rs 770 crore with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to procure improved low-level lightweight radars for the Army, the defence ministry said, underlining that the procurement is a significant step towards indigenisation of air defence platforms.

The radar system has the capability of detecting and tracking fighter-size targets and mini or micro drones, and it has an additional capability of prioritising aerial targets. This will enable the Indian Army to successfully counter the threat of Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), it said.

The contract was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in Delhi. The ministry signed a contract with BEL to procure Improved Low Level Light Weight Radar (LLLR-I) at a cost of approximately Rs 770 crore on Wednesday, it said in a statement.