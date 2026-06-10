ETV Bharat / bharat

MoD Inks Rs 449 Crore Contract For 20 Enhanced Capability Global Navigation Satellite System Jammers For Indian Navy

An agreement was signed between Ministry of Defence and Accord Software and Systems Private Limited on Wednesday. ( ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau )

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday said that it has signed a contract with Accord Software and Systems Private Limited (ASSPL), Bengaluru for the procurement of 20 Enhanced Capability Global Navigation Satellite System (ECGNSS) Jammers for the Indian Navy at a total cost of Rs 449 crore with minimum 75% indigenous content.

According to an official statement issued by the MoD, the contract, under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category, was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The statement added that the system’s capabilities include degrading the satellite signal acquisition and tracking performance of the adversary GNSS receiver and signal spoofing or deceptive jamming.