MoD Inks Rs 449 Crore Contract For 20 Enhanced Capability Global Navigation Satellite System Jammers For Indian Navy
The induction would pave the way for safe operations by the ships of the Indian Navy in a multi-threat environment.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday said that it has signed a contract with Accord Software and Systems Private Limited (ASSPL), Bengaluru for the procurement of 20 Enhanced Capability Global Navigation Satellite System (ECGNSS) Jammers for the Indian Navy at a total cost of Rs 449 crore with minimum 75% indigenous content.
According to an official statement issued by the MoD, the contract, under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category, was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday.
The statement added that the system’s capabilities include degrading the satellite signal acquisition and tracking performance of the adversary GNSS receiver and signal spoofing or deceptive jamming.
It further said that the induction would pave the way for safe operations by the ships of the Indian Navy in a multi-threat environment. According to the statement, the contract reinforces the Government of India's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India initiatives, while bolstering the maritime security architecture of the country.
The statement also said that the signing of the contract marks a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to bolster defence capabilities and indigenise advanced military technology.
The signing of the agreement comes on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi surpassed late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru as India's longest continuously-serving elected Prime Minister, completing 4,399 continuous days in office.
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