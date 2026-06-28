ETV Bharat / bharat

J-K: Mock Rescue Drills Held At 18 Key Stretches Along Amarnath Yatra Routes

ilgrims ride horses as they proceed on their journey towards the holy cave of Amarnath from the Baltal base camp, in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, July 10, 2025 ( IANS )

Srinagar/Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday conducted comprehensive high-altitude operational drills at 18 strategic locations -- many of them snow-bound -- along the twin routes to the cave shrine of Amarnath, to assess preparedness of its mountain rescue teams (MRTs), an official said.

To bolster safety measures for the pilgrimage, 45 specialised MRTs, comprising personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have been deployed along the 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district, the official said.

The annual 57-day yatra to cave shrine, situated at an altitude of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir Himalayas, is scheduled to commence on the twin routes on July 3.

Simultaneous mock rescue drills were conducted at all the strategic locations, many of them still snow-bound, to assess preparedness of the MRTs for ensuring security of pilgrims, and timely response in cases of emergency, Ram Singh -- who is overseeing the 18 rescue teams along the yatra routes -- told PTI.

He said the exercise involved MRTs deployed at Chandanwari, Pissu Top, Zojibal, Nagakoti, Wavbal, MG Top, Poshpathri, Kelnar, Dardkote, Sangam Top, Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, Y-Junction, Brarimarg, Railpathri, Domail, Panjtarni and Sheshnag.