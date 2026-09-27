ETV Bharat / bharat

Mobile Phone Retailers To Protest Against UPI MDR Charges On Oct 2

Traders stage a protest by covering UPI payment boxes with a black netted cloth as they observe ‘No UPI Day’, called by the Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, against the proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on high-value UPI transactions, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Mobile phone retailers across India plan to observe October 2 as "No UPI Day" in protest against 0.4 per cent merchant discount rate charges on UPI transactions, a senior official of industry body AIMRA said.

The government has introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on UPI transfers exceeding Rs 2,000 to merchants from October 15, while exempting person-to-person transactions as well as small payments from any charges.

"The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) has called for a 'NO UPI DAY' on October 2, 2026, to highlight the concerns of mobile retailers regarding the 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) applicable to eligible merchant UPI transactions," AIMRA Vice President and President for Delhi NCR region, Tarvinder Singh, said in a statement.

He said retailers will symbolically cover UPI QR Codes with black cloth and refrain from accepting UPI payments on Gandhi Jayanti. According to a representation sent to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by AIMRA, the move to impose MDR on UPI will lead to an immediate net monthly loss of Rs 2,000 to Rs 12,000 for a small retailer processing Rs 5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh monthly via UPI, thereby wiping out a substantial portion of their net income.