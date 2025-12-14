ETV Bharat / bharat

'Arms Shattered, Ears Cut With Pliers': Brutal Mob Lynching Kills Street Vendor In Bihar

Nalanda: A routine walk home after a punctured bicycle turned into a nightmare for a 40-year-old Mohammad Athar, a street vendor in Nawada district of Bihar. On December 5, a mob allegedly set him up, beat him with firewood, shattered his arms and cut his ears with pliers, the assault so brutal that he clung to life for nine days before succumbing in a hospital on Friday.

A resident of the Gagandiwan locality in Biharsharif of Nalanda district, Athar had been living with his in-laws in Marui village in Nawada district and worked as a clothes vendor.

According to his brother Mohammad Shakib, Athar was returning home on a bicycle after selling clothes when the bicycle developed a puncture near Bhattapar village.

Mohammad Athar (ETV Bharat)

“After walking some distance, Athar stopped after noticing a group of people warming themselves around a bonfire. He asked them where he could find a puncture repair shop. But, the group first attempted to rob him and then launched a violent attack after asking his name,” Shakib alleged.

“The attackers used firewood from the bonfire to beat him, which broke his arm. Then they overpowered him and cut off his ear with pliers, leaving him critically injured,” he said.