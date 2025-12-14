'Arms Shattered, Ears Cut With Pliers': Brutal Mob Lynching Kills Street Vendor In Bihar
According to his family, Athar was returning home when his bicycle broke down near Bhattapar village, forcing him to look for a puncture shop.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 7:23 PM IST
Nalanda: A routine walk home after a punctured bicycle turned into a nightmare for a 40-year-old Mohammad Athar, a street vendor in Nawada district of Bihar. On December 5, a mob allegedly set him up, beat him with firewood, shattered his arms and cut his ears with pliers, the assault so brutal that he clung to life for nine days before succumbing in a hospital on Friday.
A resident of the Gagandiwan locality in Biharsharif of Nalanda district, Athar had been living with his in-laws in Marui village in Nawada district and worked as a clothes vendor.
According to his brother Mohammad Shakib, Athar was returning home on a bicycle after selling clothes when the bicycle developed a puncture near Bhattapar village.
“After walking some distance, Athar stopped after noticing a group of people warming themselves around a bonfire. He asked them where he could find a puncture repair shop. But, the group first attempted to rob him and then launched a violent attack after asking his name,” Shakib alleged.
“The attackers used firewood from the bonfire to beat him, which broke his arm. Then they overpowered him and cut off his ear with pliers, leaving him critically injured,” he said.
After leaving him critically injured, the attackers fled from the spot. Later, the police admitted Shakib to the hospital, but he died after remaining critical for nine days, Shakib alleged.
Police said the injured man was first shifted to Nawada hospital, where the doctors referred him to VIMS Hospital, Pawapuri, Nalanda, for advanced treatment, given his serious injuries. “He died during treatment on the afternoon of December 12,” they said.
Following Athar’s death, the family informed the Laheri Police Station, after which the Laheri SHO Ranjit Kumar Rajak arranged for post-mortem formalities with the coordination of Roh SHO Ranjan Kumar.
“We received information that a person was robbed and assaulted. After the incident, evidence was collected from the body under the supervision of the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) and a magistrate, and the body was brought to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered against 10 people, of whom four have been arrested. Further action is being taken,” said Kumar.
Meanwhile, the incident has outraged the state and sparked anger on social media, with people raising questions about law and order.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Nalanda district president Kaleem Khan demanded strict action against the attackers. He also met the victim’s family and extended all possible support.
“We will demand proper financial compensation for the victim's family, a government job for one family member, and a speedy and impartial trial in the case. The victim's family should get justice. The culprits should be given the harshest possible punishment,” Khan said.
