Mob Lynches Youth In Baruipur Following Rape And Murder Of Minor
The city witnessed violence and vandalism following the recovery of the victim's body from a pond on Sunday morning.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST|
Updated : July 5, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Baruipur: One person was killed by an agitated mob in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal for his alleged involvement in the sexual assault and murder of a 12-year-old girl. The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Indrajit Tanti.
The alleged rape and murder of the girl sparked a sensation on Sunday morning in Baruipur following the recovery of her body from a pond. This led to a volatile situation in the area, with the girl's family and local residents resorting to a road blockade with the body.
This is learnt to have been followed by a mob targeting Indrajit on the suspicion of his involvement in the crime. Although he was rescued from the angry crowd and taken to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead. Meanwhile, the Police have arrested one accused in connection with the sexual assault and murder of the minor girl.
The girl had reportedly left home around 4 PM on Saturday to go to a shop. When she failed to return after a long time, her family began searching the neighbourhood. The neighbours also joined the search, checking various locations, including the shop she was supposed to visit. She could not be found anywhere despite an all-night search, leading the family to lodge a complaint with the Police.
On Sunday morning, some locals spotted her body floating in a pond. As the news spread, people gathered at the site along with the girl's family. Before the Police could intervene, the locals retrieved the body from the pond. The family members subsequently identified the body.
The situation escalated thereafter as the family and the locals blocked the road with the body. Some tyres were also burnt on the street, and Police vehicles were also vandalised. Four local youths are accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering the girl before dumping her body in the pond.
Meanwhile, the Police are carrying out a separate investigation into the killing of Indrajit. It is learnt that the locals apprehended another accused and handed him over to the Police.
Police sources indicate the likelihood of others being involved in the incident, and complaints have been lodged against several individuals accordingly. The minor's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
Inspector General (Presidency Range) Kankar Prasad Barui said, “We assure you that everyone involved will face punishment. Police raids are underway. I will have to verify the details regarding arrests, but everyone involved will be arrested. We promise that no one will be spared. Information regarding the vandalism of vehicles and the number of injured persons will be provided later."
Police sources added that statements from eyewitnesses are being recorded and closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage is being examined.