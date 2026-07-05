ETV Bharat / bharat

Mob Lynches Youth In Baruipur Following Rape And Murder Of Minor

Baruipur: One person was killed by an agitated mob in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal for his alleged involvement in the sexual assault and murder of a 12-year-old girl. The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Indrajit Tanti.

The alleged rape and murder of the girl sparked a sensation on Sunday morning in Baruipur following the recovery of her body from a pond. This led to a volatile situation in the area, with the girl's family and local residents resorting to a road blockade with the body.

This is learnt to have been followed by a mob targeting Indrajit on the suspicion of his involvement in the crime. Although he was rescued from the angry crowd and taken to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead. Meanwhile, the Police have arrested one accused in connection with the sexual assault and murder of the minor girl.

The girl had reportedly left home around 4 PM on Saturday to go to a shop. When she failed to return after a long time, her family began searching the neighbourhood. The neighbours also joined the search, checking various locations, including the shop she was supposed to visit. She could not be found anywhere despite an all-night search, leading the family to lodge a complaint with the Police.

On Sunday morning, some locals spotted her body floating in a pond. As the news spread, people gathered at the site along with the girl's family. Before the Police could intervene, the locals retrieved the body from the pond. The family members subsequently identified the body.