ETV Bharat / bharat

Mob Beats Leopard To Death In Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Bharatpur: An irate mob beat to death a leopard in Sita village in the Weir region of Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday night after the animal barged into a house triggering panic among the residents.

Villagers used sticks and clubs to kill the animal. An enraged mob attempted to burn the carcass, but a team of the Forest Department prevented this and took custody of the body. The team reached swiftly to the place after receiving the information of the incident. Earlier the leopard attacked a villager Pyar Singh leaving him injured. Family members and fellow villagers immediately rushed the injured man to a local hospital for medical treatment and his condition is currently reported to be out of danger.

Mob beats leopard to death in Bharatpur (Special Arrangement)

The Forest Department will initiate action against villagers involved in the incident. Forest Department Ranger Harbhan Singh said that late Tuesday night a leopard entered into the house of one Banay Singh, a resident of Sita village, triggering panic. "The incident created chaos among the family members, who immediately began raising an alarm," Singh said. He added that the incident constitutes a violation of the Wildlife Protection Act and some 15 villagers have been identified for action.