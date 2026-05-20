Mob Beats Leopard To Death In Rajasthan's Bharatpur
A timely intervention by Forest Department team prevented an enraged mob from burning the carcass of a leopard in Sita village of Bharatpur.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Bharatpur: An irate mob beat to death a leopard in Sita village in the Weir region of Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday night after the animal barged into a house triggering panic among the residents.
Villagers used sticks and clubs to kill the animal. An enraged mob attempted to burn the carcass, but a team of the Forest Department prevented this and took custody of the body. The team reached swiftly to the place after receiving the information of the incident. Earlier the leopard attacked a villager Pyar Singh leaving him injured. Family members and fellow villagers immediately rushed the injured man to a local hospital for medical treatment and his condition is currently reported to be out of danger.
The Forest Department will initiate action against villagers involved in the incident. Forest Department Ranger Harbhan Singh said that late Tuesday night a leopard entered into the house of one Banay Singh, a resident of Sita village, triggering panic. "The incident created chaos among the family members, who immediately began raising an alarm," Singh said. He added that the incident constitutes a violation of the Wildlife Protection Act and some 15 villagers have been identified for action.
According to officials a formal case will be registered in the incident. The Forest Department is currently carrying out an investigation into the matter while the efforts are underway to identify other individuals on the basis of video footage and eyewitness accounts.
After the commotion, a large number of villagers from the surrounding area rushed to the scene and attacked the leopard with sticks and clubs resulting in its death. Some villagers attempted to burn the leopard's body, but the Forest Department team retrieved the carcass from their custody.
The animal's body was transported to Bharatpur where a post-mortem examination will be conducted by a panel of veterinarians. According to officials the carcass will be disposed of in accordance with the prescribed procedures under wildlife conservation regulations.
Local villagers said that the leopard movement had been observed for some fifteen days and the wildlife animal had already "preyed upon several domestic animals" creating panic in the area. The villagers alleged that they had informed the Forest Department multiple times but it failed to capture the animal.
Also Read