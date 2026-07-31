ETV Bharat / bharat

Mob Attack On Police Station: SC Questions UAPA Applicability In Haldwani Violence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday drew a distinction between public order and national security, asking whether a mob burning down a police station would fall within the ambit of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made this observation while declining to entertain a plea by the Uttarakhand government challenging the bail granted to Abdul Malik, an accused in the 2024 Haldwani violence case.

During the hearing, the bench expressed discontent over the invocation of the UAPA in the case while refusing to interfere with an order passed by the Uttarakhand High Court granting bail to Malik. The bench observed that there was no reason to interfere in a matter concerning personal liberty.

The state’s counsel argued that Malik’s role as the “main conspirator” made his physical absence from the scene irrelevant, and stressed that the high court had granted him bail through a non‑speaking order. The counsel stressed that the case involved arson and throwing petrol bombs at a police station.

It was pressed that strict conditions under Section 43D (5) of the UAPA were not considered. However, the bench, not convinced by this contention, posed a query regarding the applicability of the UAPA to the allegations.

"If a mob goes and burns down a police station, will that per se attract UAPA?" Justice Bagchi asked. The counsel responded that UAPA is attracted if there is a threat to public order.