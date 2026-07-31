Mob Attack On Police Station: SC Questions UAPA Applicability In Haldwani Violence
During the hearing, the bench expressed discontent over the invocation of the UAPA in the case
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 31, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday drew a distinction between public order and national security, asking whether a mob burning down a police station would fall within the ambit of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made this observation while declining to entertain a plea by the Uttarakhand government challenging the bail granted to Abdul Malik, an accused in the 2024 Haldwani violence case.
During the hearing, the bench expressed discontent over the invocation of the UAPA in the case while refusing to interfere with an order passed by the Uttarakhand High Court granting bail to Malik. The bench observed that there was no reason to interfere in a matter concerning personal liberty.
The state’s counsel argued that Malik’s role as the “main conspirator” made his physical absence from the scene irrelevant, and stressed that the high court had granted him bail through a non‑speaking order. The counsel stressed that the case involved arson and throwing petrol bombs at a police station.
It was pressed that strict conditions under Section 43D (5) of the UAPA were not considered. However, the bench, not convinced by this contention, posed a query regarding the applicability of the UAPA to the allegations.
"If a mob goes and burns down a police station, will that per se attract UAPA?" Justice Bagchi asked. The counsel responded that UAPA is attracted if there is a threat to public order.
The bench emphasised that there was a difference between public order and national security, and it has serious doubts about the addition of UAPA charges, as it expressed non-inclination to interfere with the High Court order.
State’s counsel vehemently argued that the High Court lacked adequate reasons. The bench responded that liberty depends on the prosecution case, not on a court's inaccuracy. The bench also considered the slow progress of the trial and observed that if the allegations were as grave as claimed by the state government, it ought to have secured a conviction by now.
The state’s counsel maintained that Malik’s two‑year custody in the police station attack case—an offence carrying a potential life term—was not a relevant consideration.
After hearing submissions, the bench observed that in these facts, it does not require a speaking order from the high court; indicating application of mind is sufficient. The bench pointed out that he was in custody for two years and there is no case for interference even if bail was granted for a wrong reason.
In April this year, the high court granted bail to Malik, who faces charges under several provisions of the IPC, the UAPA, the Arms Act and other penal statutes in relation to the February 8, 2024 Banbhoolpura violence in Haldwani.
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