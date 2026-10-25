Raj Thackeray Deletes Modi-Adani Documentary From Social Media 'On Mumbai Police Chief's Request'
He said that the purpose of the documentary was to enlighten people and that had been achieved.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST|
Updated : October 25, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday deleted a documentary on industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from social media handles, claiming he did so at the request of the Mumbai Police Commissioner.
Thackeray, however, clarified that he remains opposed to any form of monopoly, whether it involves Adani or anyone else.
Addressing party workers at an event in Mumbai, Thackeray said that the documentary by Hotmail founder Sabir Bhatia provides "complete information on how old the friendship between Gautam Adani and Narendra Modi is, and how through it, the Indian industrial world is being stuffed down Adani's throat”.
गौतम अदानी आणि नरेंद्र मोदी यांचा दोस्ताना कसा जुना आहे, आणि यातून अदानींच्या घशात भारतीय उद्योग विश्व कसं घातलं जात आहे याची पूर्ण माहिती देणारी सबीर भाटिया यांची डॉक्युमेंट्री मी माझ्या सोशल मीडियावर शेअर केली. त्याला ४८ लाखांपेक्षा जास्त व्ह्यूज फक्त ट्विटरवर मिळाले, फेसबुकवर देखील प्रचंड रिस्पॉन्स मिळाला. हे झाले माझ्या सोशल मीडियावरचे व्ह्यूज, बाकी लोकांनी शेअर केलं ते वेगळं आणि त्यातून मिळालेले व्ह्यूज याची मोजदादच नाही. थोडक्यात हा गंभीर विषय लोकांपर्यंत पोहचला पाहिजे ही माझी इच्छा होती, तो हेतू साध्य झाला. अर्थात सबीर भाटियांनी ही डॉक्युमेंट्री आत्ता बनवली. पण त्याच्या आधीच जानेवारी २०२६ ला मुंबईतील शिवतिर्थ येथून मी एक मोठं प्रेझेंटेशन केलं होतं, ज्यात अदानीं समूह शब्दशः हा देश कसा गिळंकृत करायला निघाला आहे हे दाखवलं होतं. त्याला अद्वितीय असा प्रतिसाद मिळाला. ते व्हिडीओज आजही माझ्या सोशल मीडियावर आहेत. आम्ही जे सादरीकरण केलं त्यातल्याच काही क्लिप्स या डॉक्युमेंट्रीत पण वापरल्या गेल्या. असो. या विषयाच्या बाबत मी माझी भूमिका या आधी अनेकदा स्पष्ट केली आहे. माझा व्यक्तीला विरोध नाही तर एकाधिकारशाहीला विरोध आहे. मी माझ्या भाषणातून अनेकवेळा सांगितलं की पंतप्रधानांनी देशातील अनेक उद्योगपती मोठे करावेत आणि ज्यातून प्रचंड रोजगार या देशात निर्माण करावा आणि प्रचंड पैसा या देशात निर्माण व्हावा! तसेच या देशातील अनेक उद्योगपतींना जग पादाक्रांत करण्याची शक्ती द्यावी. पण ते सोडून जर एकाचेच लाड करणार असाल आणि त्याने देशाला धोका निर्माण होणार असेल तर आमचा त्याला विरोध आहे आणि यापुढेही राहील. त्यामुळे अदानीच काय कोणाच्याही एकाधिकारशाहीला विरोध असणारच आहे. आत्ता देखील आपल्या भीमाशंकर येथील काहीशे हेक्टर वनजमीन गुजरात मधल्या टोरेंट कंपनीच्या घशात घालायला राज्य सरकारला केंद्र सरकारने सांगितलं आहे. महाराष्ट्रातल्या अनेक वनजमिनी या सरकारने ठरावीक मित्र मंडळी उद्योगपतींच्या घशात घातल्या आहेत आणि अजुन घालायच्या ठरवल्या आहेत ! आज कोण कुठच्या पक्षात आहे याच्याशी मला काही देणे घेणं नाही, परंतु आपण या महाराष्ट्राचे नागरिक आहोत आणि आपल्या डोळ्यांदेखत महाराष्ट्र विकला जातोय हे बघताना तुमची तळपायाची आग मस्तकात कशी जात नाही याचंच मला आश्चर्य वाटतं ! महाराष्ट्रातल्या आपल्या मराठी खासदारांना , आमदारांना, मंत्र्यांना हे आपल्या डोळ्यांसमोर घडतंय याचा राग सुद्धा येत नाही ? सत्तेसमोर इतकं शरण जाणं हे महाराष्ट्राच्या इतिहासाला, परंपरेला आणि संस्कृतीला शोभणारे नाही. कशाला मग आपल्या शिवछत्रपतींच्या घोषणा देता आणि महाराष्ट्र गीत गाण्याचा फार्स करता ? असो.. पण सबीर भाटिया यांची डॉक्युमेंट्री शेअर केल्यावर तिला इतका प्रचंड प्रतिसाद आला की, वरच्यांच्या पोटात गोळा उत्पन्न होणे आणि आपलं गुपित फुटलं याची भीती निर्माण होणं हे स्वाभाविक होतं. पण ती इतकी तीव्र असावी की मला मुंबईच्या पोलीस आयुक्तांच्या मार्फत ही डॉक्युमेंट्री काढावी अशी विनंती केली गेली असावी. मुळात मला जे म्हणायचं होतं ते जानेवारी २०२६ च्या सभेत आणि पुन्हा या डॉक्युमेंट्रीला पोस्ट करण्याच्या निमित्ताने केलं गेलं; यातून देशाचं प्रबोधन होणं हाच उद्देश होता आणि आहे ! पण मला आलेली विनंती ही मुंबई पोलीस आयुक्तांची आहे. मुंबई आणि महाराष्ट्र पोलीस हे देशातील सर्वात कार्यक्षम पोलीस दल आहे आणि माझ्या मनात नेहमीच त्यांच्याबद्दल आदर राहिला आहे. अशा मुंबई पोलिसांच्या प्रमुखाने केलेल्या विनंतीचा मान राखतोय इतकंच. म्हणून ही डॉक्युमेंट्रीची पोस्ट मी डिलीट करतोय. बाकी जी आग लागायची ती लागली आहे. जानेवारी २०२६ ला शिवतीर्थावरून मी या देशातील एकाधिकारशाहीच्या विरोधात ठिणगी टाकली तिचा वणवा पेटला आहे. आमचा लढा सुरु आहे. जानेवारी २०२६ ची आमची पोस्ट अजून तिथेच आहे आणि तिथेच राहील.आम्ही शेअर केलेली डॉक्युमेंट्री दुसऱ्यांनी बनवली होती ती पण लोकांपर्यंत पोहचावी हा उद्देश होता जो साध्य झाला. या विषयावर आम्ही केलेली अभ्यासपूर्ण मांडणी ही या निमित्ताने पुन्हा समोर आणतोय. आमच्या जानेवारी २०२६ च्या प्रेझेंटेशनचा भाग परत इथे देतोय. परत एकदा नक्की बघा..— Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) October 25, 2026
“It got more than 48 lakh views just on Twitter (X), and it also received an overwhelming response on Facebook. These are the views on my social media; apart from that, the shares by other people are separate, and there's no counting the views from those,” he said.
Thackeray said that he has taken down the documentary from his social media handles "after a request from the Mumbai Police Commissioner". "The Mumbai and Maharashtra Police is the most efficient police force in the country, and I have always had respect for them in my heart. I'm just honouring the request made by the head of the Mumbai Police,” he said.
“Therefore, I'm deleting the post of this documentary. The fire that was to ignite has ignited”.
The MNS chief said that even before the documentary, he had been raising the issue of "close ties between Adani and PM Modi since January 2026".
"Our January 2026 post is still there and will remain there. The documentary we shared was made by someone else, and the purpose was for it to reach the people, which has been achieved."
Thackeray said that he was not opposed to any individual but to monopolism. “Through my speeches, I have said many times that the Prime Minister should make many industrialists in the country big, and through that, massive employment should be created in this country and massive wealth should be generated in this country,” he said.
“...But if you're going to pamper just one and that poses a danger to the country, then we oppose that, and it will continue in the future. Therefore, there will definitely be opposition to Adani's monopoly or anyone else's”.
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