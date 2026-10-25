ETV Bharat / bharat

Raj Thackeray Deletes Modi-Adani Documentary From Social Media 'On Mumbai Police Chief's Request'

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday deleted a documentary on industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from social media handles, claiming he did so at the request of the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Thackeray, however, clarified that he remains opposed to any form of monopoly, whether it involves Adani or anyone else.

Addressing party workers at an event in Mumbai, Thackeray said that the documentary by Hotmail founder Sabir Bhatia provides "complete information on how old the friendship between Gautam Adani and Narendra Modi is, and how through it, the Indian industrial world is being stuffed down Adani's throat”.

“It got more than 48 lakh views just on Twitter (X), and it also received an overwhelming response on Facebook. These are the views on my social media; apart from that, the shares by other people are separate, and there's no counting the views from those,” he said.

Thackeray said that he has taken down the documentary from his social media handles "after a request from the Mumbai Police Commissioner". "The Mumbai and Maharashtra Police is the most efficient police force in the country, and I have always had respect for them in my heart. I'm just honouring the request made by the head of the Mumbai Police,” he said.

“Therefore, I'm deleting the post of this documentary. The fire that was to ignite has ignited”.