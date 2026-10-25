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Raj Thackeray Deletes Modi-Adani Documentary From Social Media 'On Mumbai Police Chief's Request'

He said that the purpose of the documentary was to enlighten people and that had been achieved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with MNS chief Raj Thackeray during a rally in Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with MNS chief Raj Thackeray during a rally in Mumbai (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 25, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST

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Updated : October 25, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST

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Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday deleted a documentary on industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from social media handles, claiming he did so at the request of the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Thackeray, however, clarified that he remains opposed to any form of monopoly, whether it involves Adani or anyone else.

Addressing party workers at an event in Mumbai, Thackeray said that the documentary by Hotmail founder Sabir Bhatia provides "complete information on how old the friendship between Gautam Adani and Narendra Modi is, and how through it, the Indian industrial world is being stuffed down Adani's throat”.

“It got more than 48 lakh views just on Twitter (X), and it also received an overwhelming response on Facebook. These are the views on my social media; apart from that, the shares by other people are separate, and there's no counting the views from those,” he said.

Thackeray said that he has taken down the documentary from his social media handles "after a request from the Mumbai Police Commissioner". "The Mumbai and Maharashtra Police is the most efficient police force in the country, and I have always had respect for them in my heart. I'm just honouring the request made by the head of the Mumbai Police,” he said.

“Therefore, I'm deleting the post of this documentary. The fire that was to ignite has ignited”.

The MNS chief said that even before the documentary, he had been raising the issue of "close ties between Adani and PM Modi since January 2026".

"Our January 2026 post is still there and will remain there. The documentary we shared was made by someone else, and the purpose was for it to reach the people, which has been achieved."

Thackeray said that he was not opposed to any individual but to monopolism. “Through my speeches, I have said many times that the Prime Minister should make many industrialists in the country big, and through that, massive employment should be created in this country and massive wealth should be generated in this country,” he said.

“...But if you're going to pamper just one and that poses a danger to the country, then we oppose that, and it will continue in the future. Therefore, there will definitely be opposition to Adani's monopoly or anyone else's”.

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Last Updated : October 25, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST

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