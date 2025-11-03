MNRE Asks State Government To Identify Large Tracts Of Government Land For Installation Of Renewable Energy Projects
According to the Ministry of Renewable Energy, to harness the full potential of solar energy, around 1.4-2 million hectares of land would be needed.
New Delhi: The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has asked the State Governments across the country to identify large tracts of Government land, and in their absence, suitable private land, for installation of renewable energy projects, representatives from the ministry have informed a Parliamentary Committee.
The Parliamentary Committee on Energy, however, found that land acquisition, delays in Forest and Wildlife-related clearances, as well as inadequate storage capacity, have posed major stumbling blocks as India aims to become a major renewable energy hub.
India aims to achieve the target of 292 GW of Solar Power by 2030 against the present installed capacity of 116 GW.
The committee, chaired by Lok Sabha MP Shrirang Appa Barne, noted that the installed capacity is around 116 GW (up to June 2025) while the target by 2030 is 292 GW.
“This means that around 176 GW of solar energy is expected to be installed in the next five years, for it to contribute to the larger goal of 500 GW installed capacity from non-fossil sources,” the committee said.
Reassessment Of Solar Potential
The committee noted that the total solar potential of the country is 748.98 Giga Watt peak (GWp), as per the assessment study carried out by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) in 2014. Given the scale at which solar projects are being developed in the country and the changing realities related to module efficiency, other technical specifications and climate change, the reassessment of solar potential is paramount.
Mechanism For Rating Solar Power Plants
The committee has found that there is no foolproof mechanism to assess the performance of solar power plants.
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has informed the committee that the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) is in the process of finalising Photovoltaic (PV) plant rating guidelines.
“However, the research work related to the identification of plant rating parameters and their impact on overall plant performance is still in preliminary stages,” the committee was told.
It has also been informed that NISE is working to develop a Risk Priority Number (RPN) to assess the probability of a plant’s failure and its detection chances on a numeric scale. Similarly, a Cost Priority Number (CPN) is also being developed.
The committee is also of the view that having a reliable evaluation mechanism is essential for the policy makers, developers and investors to make an informed decision, which in turn, encourages optimum utilisation of solar potential as well as land and other resources. Therefore, the Committee would like the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) to complete the draft Solar Plant Rating Framework at the earliest so that the related pilot projects and field tests can be completed on time.
Regional Imbalance In Solar Power Development
The committee noted a regional imbalance in the development of solar power in the country. Out of approx. 119 GW of total solar power installed (as on 31st July 2025), the installation in eight North-Eastern States and four Himalayan States and Union Territories (UTs) (Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) constitute around 0.3 GW and 1.2 GW respectively.
Similarly, the Eastern States of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal, and Island UTs of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep have solar capacity of 1.6 GW and 0.04 GW respectively. This means that these four regions together contribute only around 3.14 GW i.e. 2.6% of the total solar capacity.
The committee also noted variation in solar irradiation between different regions of India, whereby the highest radiation is received by the Western and Southern States of the country, viz. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra (central/eastern), Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.
However, as per the submission of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, apart from North-East areas, bordering areas to Nepal, Northern areas of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, the rest of India receives good insolation.
Ladakh receives very high insolation, but the installed capacity is too low at 11 MW or 0.01 GW. The Committee understands the difficulties being faced in installing solar projects in the Himalayan region, the North-East areas and the Islands due to difficult terrain and large forests and ecological biodiversity.
Land Acquisition Related Issues and Creation of a Single Window Clearance Mechanism
Land Acquisition is one of the major issues affecting the timely development of solar projects, especially utility-scale projects. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has stated that utility-scale solar installations typically require around 4–7 acres per megawatt, and to harness the full potential, around 1.4 to 2 million hectares of land would be needed. The committee agreed with the Ministry’s view that much of the land suited for solar projects overlaps with agriculturally productive or ecologically sensitive areas, creating competition with food security and conservation priorities.
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has said that it has been requesting State Governments to identify large tracts of Government land, and in their absence, suitable private land, for the installation of renewable energy projects.
The Committee noted that PSUs like NGEL (a subsidiary of NTPC), NHPC Limited, SJVN Limited, etc., are forming Joint Ventures (JVs) with State Governments to develop solar plants.
“Such arrangements enable easier coordination with States in resolving land and other issues, thereby reducing litigations and saving pre-construction delays,” the ministry stated.
Inadequate Storage Capacity
The committee noted that variability and intermittency are one of the biggest issues with renewable energy in general, and solar energy in particular. This can be assessed by the gap that exists between the installed capacity and the actual generation of renewable energy.
While the installed capacity of renewable energy has reached 50 per cent of the total installations, its contribution in actual generation, measured by the Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF), is only around 26 per cent.
The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has stated that, against the 243 GW of installed capacity of renewable energy, the current storage capacity ranges between 5 to 5.5 GW.
Further, the CEA in its Report on ‘Optimal Generation Mix 2030’ has estimated that the required energy storage capacity by 2029-30 is 60.63 GW (18.98 GW PSP and 41.65 GW BESS).
Based on the submissions made, the committee observed that the main reason for the slow development of storage systems in India is its high cost, which makes it unattractive for developers as well as buyers.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Birendra Prasad Baishya, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Energy from Rajya Sabha, said that there is a vast scope in solar energy in India.
“What we need is the proper cooperation and coordination between the central and state governments. The state government must come forward and identify lands for solar energy projects, said Baishya.
Quoting the MNRE report, Baishya said that the total installed non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity in the country is about 243 GW, and about 186 GW capacity is under implementation, and 69 GW capacity is under bidding, as of June 30, 2025.
Admitting the fact that India faces significant land and infrastructural challenges in realizing its solar capacity, Baishya said, “One of the primary issues, according to MNRE, is the high land requirement for utility-scale solar installations, typically around 4–7 acres per megawatt. To harness the full potential, over 1.4 to 2 million hectares of land would be needed, which raises concerns given India’s limited availability of surplus land.”
As land is a State subject, the acquisition of land for solar projects is governed by the policies of the concerned State Governments.
“The compensation and lease charges vary from State to State and depend on district-level committee rates. Additionally, fragmented land ownership and legal hurdles make acquisition slow and complex, further delaying project timelines,” he said.