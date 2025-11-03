ETV Bharat / bharat

MNRE Asks State Government To Identify Large Tracts Of Government Land For Installation Of Renewable Energy Projects

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has asked the State Governments across the country to identify large tracts of Government land, and in their absence, suitable private land, for installation of renewable energy projects, representatives from the ministry have informed a Parliamentary Committee.

The Parliamentary Committee on Energy, however, found that land acquisition, delays in Forest and Wildlife-related clearances, as well as inadequate storage capacity, have posed major stumbling blocks as India aims to become a major renewable energy hub.

India aims to achieve the target of 292 GW of Solar Power by 2030 against the present installed capacity of 116 GW.

The committee, chaired by Lok Sabha MP Shrirang Appa Barne, noted that the installed capacity is around 116 GW (up to June 2025) while the target by 2030 is 292 GW.

“This means that around 176 GW of solar energy is expected to be installed in the next five years, for it to contribute to the larger goal of 500 GW installed capacity from non-fossil sources,” the committee said.

Reassessment Of Solar Potential

The committee noted that the total solar potential of the country is 748.98 Giga Watt peak (GWp), as per the assessment study carried out by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) in 2014. Given the scale at which solar projects are being developed in the country and the changing realities related to module efficiency, other technical specifications and climate change, the reassessment of solar potential is paramount.

Mechanism For Rating Solar Power Plants

The committee has found that there is no foolproof mechanism to assess the performance of solar power plants.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has informed the committee that the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) is in the process of finalising Photovoltaic (PV) plant rating guidelines.

“However, the research work related to the identification of plant rating parameters and their impact on overall plant performance is still in preliminary stages,” the committee was told.

It has also been informed that NISE is working to develop a Risk Priority Number (RPN) to assess the probability of a plant’s failure and its detection chances on a numeric scale. Similarly, a Cost Priority Number (CPN) is also being developed.

The committee is also of the view that having a reliable evaluation mechanism is essential for the policy makers, developers and investors to make an informed decision, which in turn, encourages optimum utilisation of solar potential as well as land and other resources. Therefore, the Committee would like the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) to complete the draft Solar Plant Rating Framework at the earliest so that the related pilot projects and field tests can be completed on time.

Regional Imbalance In Solar Power Development

The committee noted a regional imbalance in the development of solar power in the country. Out of approx. 119 GW of total solar power installed (as on 31st July 2025), the installation in eight North-Eastern States and four Himalayan States and Union Territories (UTs) (Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) constitute around 0.3 GW and 1.2 GW respectively.

Similarly, the Eastern States of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal, and Island UTs of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep have solar capacity of 1.6 GW and 0.04 GW respectively. This means that these four regions together contribute only around 3.14 GW i.e. 2.6% of the total solar capacity.

The committee also noted variation in solar irradiation between different regions of India, whereby the highest radiation is received by the Western and Southern States of the country, viz. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra (central/eastern), Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.