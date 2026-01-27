ETV Bharat / bharat

'Designed On Future Network Planning', MMRDA Clarifies 4-To-2 Lane Mira Road Flyover Design

Mumbai: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday provided clarification on the recent controversy surrounding an allegedly faulty design for a flyover in Mira Road. It stated that the transition from 4 lanes to 2 lanes is not a design flaw, but is based on available road width constraints and future network planning.

The issue surfaced after a post by the Gems of Mira Bhayandar X account went viral, questioning the design of the double-decker flyover, part of the Metro Line 9 project, alleging that it “suddenly narrows" from four lanes to two. The flyover is scheduled to be inaugurated in February.

In their clarification, the MMRDA said the flyover does not "suddenly narrow." As per planning, the flyover has been designed with two lanes for Bhayandar East and future connecting two lanes for Bhayandar West. Since the Bhayandar East arm comes first along the alignment, the 4-lane configuration presently transitions into 2 lanes. The remaining two lanes on the outer side are planned as part of the future extension towards Bhayandar West across the Western Railway line.

Up to Golden Nest Circle, where five major roads merge, and traffic volume is high, a 2+2 lane flyover integrated with the Metro, along with slip roads on both sides, has been provided to disperse traffic effectively.