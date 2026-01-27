'Designed On Future Network Planning', MMRDA Clarifies 4-To-2 Lane Mira Road Flyover Design
The video was shared by the Gems of Mira Bhyandar X account, alleging that the flyover suddenly narrows from four lanes to two.
Mumbai: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday provided clarification on the recent controversy surrounding an allegedly faulty design for a flyover in Mira Road. It stated that the transition from 4 lanes to 2 lanes is not a design flaw, but is based on available road width constraints and future network planning.
The issue surfaced after a post by the Gems of Mira Bhayandar X account went viral, questioning the design of the double-decker flyover, part of the Metro Line 9 project, alleging that it “suddenly narrows" from four lanes to two. The flyover is scheduled to be inaugurated in February.
In their clarification, the MMRDA said the flyover does not "suddenly narrow." As per planning, the flyover has been designed with two lanes for Bhayandar East and future connecting two lanes for Bhayandar West. Since the Bhayandar East arm comes first along the alignment, the 4-lane configuration presently transitions into 2 lanes. The remaining two lanes on the outer side are planned as part of the future extension towards Bhayandar West across the Western Railway line.
Up to Golden Nest Circle, where five major roads merge, and traffic volume is high, a 2+2 lane flyover integrated with the Metro, along with slip roads on both sides, has been provided to disperse traffic effectively.
Beyond the junction, towards Bhayandar East, the available right-of-way reduces as per the Development Plan (DP). Accordingly, a 1+1 lane flyover with dedicated up and down ramps has been constructed along the median to provide uninterrupted movement towards Railway Phatak Road, the statement said.
MMRDA added that this design enables smooth crossing of one of the busiest junctions in the Mira-Bhayandar region while accommodating on-ground constraints.
Provision has been kept for future widening, wherein the outer side of the flyover on both carriageways will be extended by an additional 1+1 lane to ensure improved east-west traffic continuity. The proposal is currently at the planning stage and will be taken up in coordination with Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), after obtaining approvals from the competent authorities.
At present, the flyover has been designed primarily for traffic dispersal and congestion reduction in the Mira-Bhayandar area. Necessary safety measures have been incorporated, including rumble strips, delineators, adequate signage, retro-reflective tags, directional boards, and anti-crash barriers, as per the statement.
Traffic police guidance is being actively sought for any additional vehicular safety measures prior to opening the flyover for public use, the statement said.
