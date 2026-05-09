ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal: MLAs To Begin Swearing In On Wednesday; First Suvendu Adhikari-led Cabinet Meeting At Nabanna On Friday

Kolkata: Activity around the commencement of the new government's operations in West Bengal has reached fever pitch. The swearing-in process for newly-elected MLAs is set to begin this coming Wednesday, and continue till Thursday. Prior to that, on Tuesday, veteran leader Tapas Roy will be sworn in as the Pro-tem Speaker by Governor R N Ravi.

Shankar Ghosh and Jagannath Chattopadhyay will be present to assist him during the ceremony. It is under the supervision of this Pro-tem Speaker that the newly-elected MLAs will formally take their oaths and commence their legislative duties.

Meanwhile, a new plaque bearing Suvendu Adhikari's name, designating him as Chief Minister, has already been installed at the State Legislative Assembly. On Friday, the first Cabinet meeting of the state's newly-formed BJP government is scheduled to take place at Nabanna.

However, no final date has yet been announced regarding when the full Cabinet will be sworn in. There is no likelihood of any major formal reshuffle or swearing-in ceremony taking place before Wednesday. Administrative sources indicate that a decision regarding the swearing-in of the remaining ministers will be taken very shortly. CM Suvendu Adhikari is currently holding discussions with several top officials of the Assembly regarding this matter.