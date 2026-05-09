West Bengal: MLAs To Begin Swearing In On Wednesday; First Suvendu Adhikari-led Cabinet Meeting At Nabanna On Friday
On Tuesday, veteran leader Tapas Roy will be sworn in as the Pro-tem Speaker by Governor R N Ravi, reports Surajit Dutta
Published : May 9, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Kolkata: Activity around the commencement of the new government's operations in West Bengal has reached fever pitch. The swearing-in process for newly-elected MLAs is set to begin this coming Wednesday, and continue till Thursday. Prior to that, on Tuesday, veteran leader Tapas Roy will be sworn in as the Pro-tem Speaker by Governor R N Ravi.
Shankar Ghosh and Jagannath Chattopadhyay will be present to assist him during the ceremony. It is under the supervision of this Pro-tem Speaker that the newly-elected MLAs will formally take their oaths and commence their legislative duties.
Meanwhile, a new plaque bearing Suvendu Adhikari's name, designating him as Chief Minister, has already been installed at the State Legislative Assembly. On Friday, the first Cabinet meeting of the state's newly-formed BJP government is scheduled to take place at Nabanna.
However, no final date has yet been announced regarding when the full Cabinet will be sworn in. There is no likelihood of any major formal reshuffle or swearing-in ceremony taking place before Wednesday. Administrative sources indicate that a decision regarding the swearing-in of the remaining ministers will be taken very shortly. CM Suvendu Adhikari is currently holding discussions with several top officials of the Assembly regarding this matter.
The State Chief Secretary and the Home Secretary were present at the Assembly today. These crucial administrative discussions were conducted in their presence. The new CM had a schedule packed with multiple engagements for the afternoon. He visited the residence of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, before going to Kalighat temple. After offering prayers and paying his respects there, he visited the Bharat Sevashram Sangha, before departing for his home in Kanthi.
For the moment, all eyes are fixed on next Friday. On that day, Adhikari is set to step into Nabanna — the state's administrative headquarters — for the first time as Chief Minister. The first Cabinet meeting of the new BJP government is scheduled to take place there later that day. The entire political fraternity of the state, as well as the general public, is now keenly awaiting this high-voltage meeting. It is widely anticipated that this meeting will provide clear indications regarding whether any significant welfare-oriented decisions are taken during the inaugural Cabinet session, or what the future roadmap of the government is likely to entail.
Currently, the entire administrative machinery is working diligently to ensure the smooth and trouble-free completion of these initial processes related to the formation of the new government, including the swearing-in ceremony.
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