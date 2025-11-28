ETV Bharat / bharat

AIADMK Leader’s Son Seeks Death Penalty For Bawariya Gang Convicted In 2005 Murder Of MLA Sudharsanam

Thiruvallur: In the AIADMK MLA Sudharsanam murder case that once shook Tamil Nadu, the life imprisonment awarded to members of the Bawariya robbery gang is not enough, said his son and former MLA Vijayakumar.

He asserted that the convicts deserved the death penalty for the brutality of their crimes. Sudharsanam served as the AIADMK MLA from the Gummidipoondi constituency in Thiruvallur district and was a minister in the Jayalalithaa-led cabinet for a brief period between 2001 and 2006. He lived in a joint family in Thaakkulam near Periyapalayam with his wife, elder son Vijayakumar (AIADMK MLA in 2006 and 2016), and younger son Sathishkumar.

Vijaykumar told ETV Bharat, "Life imprisonment is not enough for the Bawariya gang involved in murder and robbery crimes. The maximum punishment should be the death penalty. If they are released, such incidents will continue. Because robbery is their clan's profession. They do not know any other profession other than this. Only if they are given the death penalty, such gangs will be afraid to come into Tamil Nadu."

On January 9, 2005, at around 2.45 AM, a group of 10 people broke into Sudarsanam's house and entered with deadly weapons, attacked his sons and demanded their jewellery. Hearing the noise, Sudarsanam came and saw the robbers, took out a knife and tried to attack. In that, the enraged robbers opened fire on him with a country-made gun. He died on the spot.

The gang then attacked his wife and sons and looted 62 sovereigns of gold jewellery. As neighbours and party workers gathered, the gang fired at the road and used smoke bombs before escaping through the lake area.

Raveendran, one who witnessed the incident, said, "We ran to see when we suddenly heard gunshots at the Sudarsanam house. Then the robbers threw tear gas and fled towards the lake. The entire area was in a state of chaos until the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa arrived."

He added that Sudarsanam was known for helping people and that the family later demolished the house after the incident. Jayalalithaa ordered a swift crackdown, forming five special teams under Inspector General (IG) Jangid. The gang was suspected of being from northern states based on their language.

By February 2005, the special teams had traced the culprits hiding in Rajasthan. The main accused was arrested on February 1, 2006. Bavariya gang members from Haryana and Rajasthan were arrested after an extensive investigation. Two prime suspects were later killed in an encounter.