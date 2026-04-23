ETV Bharat / bharat

MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy Lauds Ramoji Foundation As 140-Computer Lab Opens In Abdullapurmet

The newly established facilities are expected to improve access to digital learning for students, particularly in technical education streams where practical computer exposure remains critical.

The Central Computer Centre and Computer Lab at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial (SGM) Government Polytechnic College were inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy, who described the foundation’s work as driven by a strong sense of social responsibility.

Abdullapurmet (Telangana): A government polytechnic college on the outskirts of Hyderabad received a major upgrade to its digital infrastructure, with 140 computers installed under a Rs 1.33 crore initiative supported by the Ramoji Foundation.

At the event, the MLA paid tribute to Sri Ramoji Rao, acknowledging his role in initiating welfare and development efforts across the region. He also referred to the continued involvement of the group’s leadership in supporting such initiatives.

In a further boost to the institution, the MLA announced a grant of Rs 20 lakh for the construction of an auditorium within the college campus, indicating additional infrastructure support in the pipeline.

Representatives from the Ramoji Group emphasised the importance of utilising the newly installed systems effectively. K. Ravindra Rao, associated with finance operations at Ramoji Film City, encouraged students to make full use of the facility to enhance their technical skills.

College Principal B. Nagamuni Naik said the support came at a crucial time, adding that the computers were provided promptly following the institution’s request. He also acknowledged the role of local administration and elected representatives in facilitating the development.

Several local officials and community representatives, including panchayat members and administrative officers, were present at the inauguration.