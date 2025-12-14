ETV Bharat / bharat

MLA Fund Commission Row: Rajasthan Govt Signals Probe, Ethics Committee Action

Jodhpur: Amid the allegations of corruption in the MLA funds in Rajasthan, the government on Sunday signalled a probe and possible action by the Ethics Committee of the state assembly.

Recently, a private news organisation carried out a sting operation in which the MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and an independent legislator were seen demanding commissions in return for awarding development contracts from their constituency funds.

The revelations triggered a political storm in Rajasthan and invited sharp reactions. Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, when asked about the allegations while leaving the Jodhpur Circuit House today, avoided a direct response and said that “necessary action would be taken based on the facts.”

On the other hand, BJP leader and Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra termed the allegations as “unfortunate for democracy” and said the matter would be examined formally. “The videos and photos of the MLAs circulating on social media should be investigated. We will also present a proposal for action before the Assembly’s Ethics Committee,” Kharra told reporters.

Kharra also asked political parties to act against their respective legislators, referring to a previous instance when an MLA from a political party was caught taking bribes for asking questions in the Assembly.