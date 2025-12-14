MLA Fund Commission Row: Rajasthan Govt Signals Probe, Ethics Committee Action
The revelations by a private news organisation that several MLAs demanded commission in return for awarding contracts triggered a political storm in Rajasthan.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 2:11 PM IST
Jodhpur: Amid the allegations of corruption in the MLA funds in Rajasthan, the government on Sunday signalled a probe and possible action by the Ethics Committee of the state assembly.
Recently, a private news organisation carried out a sting operation in which the MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and an independent legislator were seen demanding commissions in return for awarding development contracts from their constituency funds.
The revelations triggered a political storm in Rajasthan and invited sharp reactions. Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, when asked about the allegations while leaving the Jodhpur Circuit House today, avoided a direct response and said that “necessary action would be taken based on the facts.”
On the other hand, BJP leader and Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra termed the allegations as “unfortunate for democracy” and said the matter would be examined formally. “The videos and photos of the MLAs circulating on social media should be investigated. We will also present a proposal for action before the Assembly’s Ethics Committee,” Kharra told reporters.
Kharra also asked political parties to act against their respective legislators, referring to a previous instance when an MLA from a political party was caught taking bribes for asking questions in the Assembly.
About corruption case
According to a media report, the accused politicians include BJP’s Rewatram Danga, the MLA from Khinvsar, Congress MLA Anita Jatav and independent MLA Ritu Banawat. They were allegedly seen in videos negotiating commissions for development works funded through MLA local area development funds.
Danga is a first-time MLA who won the Khinvsar bypoll. Earlier, he had been associated with Hanuman Beniwal’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) but contested the by-elections on a BJP ticket against Beniwal’s wife. Beniwal has not commented on the report so far.
Defending the government’s record, the Deputy CM Bairwa said the “double-engine government” had carried out more development work in two years than the previous Congress government did in five. “Our double-engine government is continuously working in the interest of the state,” he said, citing various initiatives.
Bairwa was in Jodhpur to attend the wedding ceremony of the son of Osian MLA Bhairaram Siol. Rajasthan Governor Hari Bhau Bagde, former BJP state president Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other leaders are also expected to attend.
