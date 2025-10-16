ETV Bharat / bharat

MK Stalin Urges PM Modi To Raise Fishermen's Plight With Sri Lankan PM

He said the Tamil Nadu government has consistently sought the intervention of the government of India to address these issues through diplomatic channels. He had raised this matter with the Prime Minister’s Office on 11 occasions and made 72 representations to the Minister for External Affairs. However, these incidents continue to occur unabated, he said.

In the letter, Stalin stated that the fishing communities of Tamil Nadu continue to face significant hardships due to recurring incidents of harassment, attacks, and arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy. “Since 2021, a total of 1,482 fishermen and 198 fishing boats have been apprehended in 106 separate incidents, causing distress and economic loss to these communities,” the letter reads.

Palk Bay is a shallow body of water located between Tamil Nadu and the Northern Province of Sri Lanka. Indian fishermen usually face arrests and harassment whenever they venture into the waters around the bay, which is rich in coastal ecosystems, including seagrass beds, coral reefs, and mangrove forests.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to raise the issues faced by Indian fishermen in the Palk Bay with Sri Lankan counterpart Harini Amarasuriya, who is on a three-day visit to India.

Among the demands put forth by Stalin before PM Modi are to discuss with the Sri Lankan Prime Minister the retrieval of the Katchatheevu island, the immediate release of fishermen and their boats, steps to address incidents of violence and theft at sea, the impact of the nationalisation of seized fishing boats, and the revitalisation of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Fisheries.

“The fishermen of Tamil Nadu have traditionally fished in the waters surrounding Katchatheevu Island, which was historically part of India. The island was transferred to Sri Lanka by the Union Government without obtaining the consent of the State Government and without following due processes—a decision that has been consistently opposed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly since 1974. As a result, our fishermen now face restricted access to their traditional fishing grounds and frequent harassment on charges of trespassing,” he said in the letter.

He said that 76 fishermen and 242 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu currently remain in Sri Lankan custody. He urged the Prime Minister to press for their prompt repatriation and the release of their vessels to alleviate the distress faced by affected families.

“Beyond apprehensions, Indian fishermen frequently report attacks and theft of their fishing equipment and catch, allegedly perpetrated by Sri Lankan nationals. These incidents have instilled fear and insecurity among coastal communities. Enhanced bilateral security coordination and consistent diplomatic engagement are essential to address this issue effectively,” the Tamil Nadu CM said.

Stalin also pointed out that the 2018 amendment to the Sri Lankan Fisheries Act has led to the nationalisation of seized Indian fishing boats, rendering their retrieval impossible. “This has caused severe financial hardship and loss of livelihoods for affected fishermen. I request that this issue be raised to ensure that livelihoods are not impaired permanently.”

“The Joint Working Group on Fisheries, established to resolve such bilateral issues, has not convened regularly in recent years. Reviving this mechanism would provide a structured platform to address the concerns of fishermen from both nations,” he added.