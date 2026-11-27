‘No Question Of Compromise’: MK Stalin Reiterates DMK Demand For 25-Year Delimitation Freeze, Unchanged TN Seat Share
DMK chief M.K. Stalin firmly reiterated there is no compromise on delimitation, demanding a 25-year freeze and protecting Tamil Nadu’s 7.18% Lok Sabha seat share.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said there was “no question of any compromise” on his party's demands regarding parliamentary delimitation.
Ahead of the Parliament’s special session, he insisted that Tamil Nadu’s existing seat share must be protected and the current freeze extended by 25 years.
Taking to X, Stalin dismissed media speculation regarding the DMK’s change in position to support redrawing parliamentary constituencies.
தொகுதி மறுவரையறையால் ஏற்படக்கூடிய பாதிப்புகள் குறித்து இந்தியாவிலேயே முதன் முதலில் குரல் எழுப்பியது தி.மு.க.தான்! நியாயமான மறுவரையறை என்ற கோரிக்கையுடன் அகில இந்தியத் தலைவர்களை ஒன்றிணைத்து முதன் முதலில் கூட்டம் நடத்தப்பட்டதும், சென்னையில்தான். தமிழ்நாடு சட்டமன்றத்தில் நிறைவேற்றிய தீர்மானத்தின்படியும், நியாயமான தொகுதி மறுவரையறைக்கான கூட்டு நடவடிக்கைக் குழுக் கூட்டத்தில் நிறைவேற்றிய தீர்மானங்களின்படியும், நாம் முன்வைத்த உறுதியான கோரிக்கைகள்: • நாடாளுமன்றத் தொகுதிகளின் எண்ணிக்கை உயர்த்தப்பட்டால், எக்காரணத்தைக் கொண்டும், தமிழ்நாட்டின் பங்கு தற்போதுள்ள 7.18%-ல் இருந்து குறையக் கூடாது! • 1971 மக்கள்தொகை அடிப்படையில், மாநிலங்களுக்கு இடையேயான நாடாளுமன்றப் பிரதிநிதித்துவ விகிதாசாரத்தின் அடிப்படையில் நிர்ணயிக்கப்பட்டு, முன்னர் நிலைப்படுத்தப்பட்டவாறே, அடுத்த 25 ஆண்டுகளுக்கும் எந்தவித மாற்றமும் செய்யப்படக் கூடாது! எடுத்த இந்த இரண்டு நிலைப்பாட்டிலும் தி.மு.க. இன்றும் என்றும் உறுதியாக இருக்கிறது. இந்த நிலைப்பாட்டில் எந்த மாற்றமும் இல்லை, சமரசம் என்ற பேச்சுக்கே இடமில்லை! ஊடகங்களில் பரப்பப்படும் ஊகங்களும், முதுகுகுத்திகளின் முணுமுணுப்புகளும் எங்களது இந்த நிலைப்பாட்டை எந்த விதத்திலும் அசைத்துப் பார்க்காது. பதவிக்காகக் கொள்கையை உதறிவிட்டுச் செல்லும் மானமற்ற, நன்றிகெட்ட கூட்டத்தினர் இதனை உணர வேண்டும். தமிழ்நாட்டின் நலனைக் கழகம் ஒருபோதும் விட்டுக்கொடுக்காது. கொண்ட கொள்கையில் இருந்து தடம் மாறாது! The DMK was the first in India to raise its voice against the dangers of delimitation! It was only in Chennai that political leaders from across the country came together for the first time to demand fair delimitation. In keeping with the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and the resolutions adopted at the Joint Action Committee meeting for #FairDelimitation, we put forth two categorical demands: • If the number of parliamentary constituencies is increased, under no circumstances should Tamil Nadu’s existing 7.18% share of seats in the lower house be reduced! • The existing proportion of parliamentary representation among States, as determined on the basis of the 1971 Census and frozen earlier, must remain frozen for another 25 years! The DMK stands firm on these two demands and will continue to do so. There is no change in our position, and there is no question of any compromise! Neither the speculations being circulated in the media nor the wails of backstabbers can shake our resolve. The shameless and ungrateful lot who abandoned their principles for positions of power must realise this. The DMK will never compromise on Tamil Nadu’s interests. Nor will it depart from its principles!— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 27, 2026
“The DMK was the first in India to raise its voice about the possible consequences of constituency delimitation! It was also in Chennai that a meeting was first held, bringing together national leaders to demand fair delimitation,” he wrote on the social media platform.
Citing resolutions previously adopted by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and the Joint Action Committee for fair delimitation, Stalin reiterated two non-negotiable demands by the DMK.
He wrote, “If the number of parliamentary constituencies is increased, under no circumstances should Tamil Nadu’s share fall below its current 7.18%! The existing proportion of parliamentary representation among States, as determined based on the 1971 Census and frozen earlier, must remain unchanged for another 25 years!”
“The DMK remains firm on both these positions today and will continue to do so. There is no change in this position, and there is no question of compromise,” he said.
Stalin also sharply criticised his political rivals, saying neither media speculation nor "the wails of backstabbers" would shake the party's resolve.
“The speculation being spread in the media and the grumbling of backstabbers will not shake our position in any way. The shameless, ungrateful lot who abandon their principles for positions of power must understand this,” he adds, targeting his opponents.
Stalin’s comments came amid allegations by TVK that the DMK is preparing to join hands with the BJP in Tamil Nadu over the delimitation. But the MK Stalin-led party has rejected the allegation, though sources suggest that DMK leaders would meet soon to discuss the delimitation issue.
A special sitting of Parliament has been convened from November 30 to transact essential business, amid indications that the government may reintroduce a constitutional amendment linking the rollout of women’s reservation to delimitation.
The Lok Sabha was reconvened on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2. The development followed PM Modi’s assertion on Thursday that no force could stop the delivery of justice to women, as he blamed “one opposition party” for the defeat in Parliament of the delimitation-linked Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which gives 33 per cent reservation to women in legislatures, in April.
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