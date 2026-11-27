ETV Bharat / bharat

‘No Question Of Compromise’: MK Stalin Reiterates DMK Demand For 25-Year Delimitation Freeze, Unchanged TN Seat Share

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said there was “no question of any compromise” on his party's demands regarding parliamentary delimitation.

Ahead of the Parliament’s special session, he insisted that Tamil Nadu’s existing seat share must be protected and the current freeze extended by 25 years.

Taking to X, Stalin dismissed media speculation regarding the DMK’s change in position to support redrawing parliamentary constituencies.

“The DMK was the first in India to raise its voice about the possible consequences of constituency delimitation! It was also in Chennai that a meeting was first held, bringing together national leaders to demand fair delimitation,” he wrote on the social media platform.

Citing resolutions previously adopted by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and the Joint Action Committee for fair delimitation, Stalin reiterated two non-negotiable demands by the DMK.

He wrote, “If the number of parliamentary constituencies is increased, under no circumstances should Tamil Nadu’s share fall below its current 7.18%! The existing proportion of parliamentary representation among States, as determined based on the 1971 Census and frozen earlier, must remain unchanged for another 25 years!”

“The DMK remains firm on both these positions today and will continue to do so. There is no change in this position, and there is no question of compromise,” he said.