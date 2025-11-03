ETV Bharat / bharat

Mithilanchal: Ready For Polls Amid Underdevelopment And Erosion of Cultural Markers

"Nothing new was built in the Mithila region post-Independence, agriculture became stagnant, and migration started. Migration also led to a scarcity of farm labourers, which further impacted agriculture. No big leader emerged in the region in the past 50 years. Only caste and community leaders emerged, who did nothing to revive the glory of Mithila," Jha said.

The embankments and canals made during the zamindari period either got filled up due to sedimentation, or collapsed due to lack of maintenance, or were encroached upon, affecting agriculture.

Khadi manufacturing was widespread in the Mithila region and provided tremendous employment among the destitute women and widows. The quality of khadi cloth produced at Madhubani and Samastipur was appreciated across the country. It also degenerated over the past 50 years.

Life becomes difficult for people when the rivers are in spate during the monsoon season and bring floods. (ETV Bharat)

"The Mithila region was full of modern industrial units, and they suffered due to the state government’s policies. Lohat Sugar Mill established in 1914 in Madhubani, Raiyam Sugar Factory, which had its own narrow-gauge railway to bring cane to the unit, founded near Darbhanga town, sugar mills at Sakri (Madhubani) and Samastipur, paper factories at Darbhanga and Samastipur, leather factory at Sakri, cotton mill at Pandaul, several jute mills, and the Mithila Electric Company – all became defunct," Jha said.

Pointing out that the trend of the nationalisation of industries at the Centre between 1950s and 1970s percolated to Bihar, but in a worse form, Jha said that the industries and businesses needed entrepreneurs, but the government, without understanding this, appointed bureaucrats to run industries.

"Culturally and physically, the glory of the Mithila region does not exist anymore. It could be easily verified. As per the data from the cadastral survey conducted by the British in the late 19th century and early 20th century recorded that every revenue village in the region had an average of 12 ponds. Now, only three exist in every revenue village on average," author and researcher Tejakar Jha told ETV Bharat .

Flood is an annual scourge in the Mithila region, wreaking havoc on human lives, agriculture and infrastructure. All the government and administrative measures to check the deluge have failed, leaving the population, especially in the rural areas, at the mercy of nature's vagaries.

Garbage strewn all around repels everybody, while water-logging even if the rainfall is little, makes life hell for the people. Those who escape these have every chance of getting struck into severe traffic jams. The drainage system built by the Darbhanga Maharaj worked perfectly, but became defunct and encroached slowly after India achieved Independence. The Bihar government is now constructing a stormwater drainage system and flyovers to resolve the issues of the bustling city.

We start from the Darbhanga Raj's palace area, a large part of which was donated by the last full-fledged ruler Maharaja Kameshwar Singh for the pursuit of higher education. Two state universities – Lalit Narayan Mithila University and Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University function from it. The extensive palace area is surprisingly well kept, lending it an otherworldly charm. But step outside, and the glory of the seat of the Mithila state ends.

Samastipur has 10 seats, and the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan were tied at five each in the 2020 polls. On the 10 seats of Madhubani, the NDA had emerged victorious on eight, while the Mahagathbandhan could get only two. In Sitamarhi, they won six and two seats, respectively, in the previous election.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly polls are here. Darbhanga and Samastipur are going to the polls in the first phase on November 6, while voting in Sitamarhi and Madhubani – famous for Mithila painting – will happen in the second phase on November 11. Darbhanga has 10 assembly seats, of which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won 7 in the 2020 polls, while the Mahagathbandhan, now also known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), could bag just three.

The Darbhanga Raj had its own sugar mills, railway service, aviation, irrigation system and electricity generation units, of which only the vestiges remain. The floodplains and the villages, with a rich tradition of agriculture and studies, were once considered the hotbed of intellectuals.

Later, the Darbhanga Raj, established in the 16th century, with its seat at Darbhanga, came to represent Mithila. Spread over 10,000 sq km, it became a zamindari in the 19th century under British rule, but was counted among the largest and richest, with more powers than many princely states.

The region, which has administratively existed at least since the time of Goddess Sita – also known as Mithilesh Kumari (Princess of Mithila or daughter of the King of Mithila) – at present includes Darbhanga, Samastipur, Madhubani, and Sitamarhi.

People for ages have used this as an adage to denote Mithilanchal or Mithila region and its culture, while politicians have cited it to woo the voters, who still take pride in their history and traditions.

Fish and rice has been the staple diet of Mithila, but the lack of ponds mean lack of fish. However, the new generation has started indulging in fish farming, indicating that the future may see a change for the better.

Makhana is still cultivated, but the farmers still find themselves helpless in selling the produce as the middlemen have their stranglehold on the trade.

The National Research Centre for Makhana is functional at Darbhanga, distributing high-yield seeds, and teaching water, nutrient efficient cultivation techniques. The Centre is also constituting a Makhana Board to help pro-farmer trade of the superfood, which received the GI (Geographical Indication) tag in 2022.

People in other parts of the country look up to the descendants of the royal families for succour, but not in Mithila, especially after the demise of Maharaja Kameshwar Singh in 1962. Maharaja Kapileshwar Singh, the scion of the erstwhile kingdom, did not respond to phone calls and messages. He harbours political ambition and is seen in close proximity to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders.

Talking about the reasons due to which the people do not look up to the descendants of the Darbhanga Raj family, professor Jitendra Narayan, former head of the political science department at the Lalit Narayan Mithila University, connected it to the merit-and-intellect-based society.

"This was one of the few regions, apart from Greece and parts of China, in the world where 'dialectics' was prevalent. Merit and intellect were considered the prime qualities, and people did not accept anything without testing it on the touchstone of logic. Goddess Sita’s father king Janak, legendary scholar Ashtavakra, who started correcting his father's pronunciation while in womb, and the debate in which Adi Shankaracharya was defeated – all happened in the Mithila region," Narayan told ETV Bharat.

"The Maharajas of Darbhanga also patronised knowledge and set-up industries, but also appointed their relatives, sycophants, and acquaintances in them. This was one of the biggest reasons for their failure. The Sanskrit university was a good move, but it was no match to big Sanskrit institutes of South India, which kept pace with modern developments and English, and contributed much to the society," Narayan added.

The former professor pointed out that barring one or two chief ministers of Bihar, all treaded the path of self-development. It led to the decline of the entire state, including the Mithila region. Samastipur district was created from parts of the erstwhile Darbhanga district in 1972 and is considered the entry point of Mithila region.

Famous for fertile soil that can grow anything from wheat, paddy and maize to tobacco, chilli, sugarcane, mustard, pulses, mangoes, and litchis, it is also the birthplace of socialist leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, a Bharat Ratna awardee who set up a benchmark of probity through his own life and brought forth inclusive policies to foster equality in the society.

The district now sets an example of industrial rot. While the Samastipur town is now known for narrow, congested roads and perpetual traffic jams, the assembly constituency hosts the ruins of a sugar mill and some remains of a paper factory that thrived once upon a time. Similarly, the cigarette factory in Ujiarpur constituency is long gone, though the jute mill in Kalyanpur constituency is somehow chugging along by downsizing production.

The rich tradition of agriculture and fertile soil, as well as, the presence of Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University at Pusa often is of no use in the face of recurrent floods and droughts. Rivers like the Ganga, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Kareh and others often inundate vast stretches in the district, while the failed irrigation and tube-well projects render farmers helpless when rains are scanty.

"Special projects should be made to save the farmers from floods and droughts, and should be implemented at the ground level. The government's apathy and lack of willpower are destroying our farmers here," All India Kisan Mahasabha general secretary Ramchandra Mahto told ETV Bharat. Meanwhile, the demand for a separate Mithila state is again rearing its head while basing itself on lack of economic development.

Though the demand for statehood has been present for the past 100 years and was pitched by the Darbhanga royal family, it failed because its scions were not with the Congress before and after Independence.

"States have been created in India in the past century over three criteria – cultural, linguistic and backwardness. Mithila region fulfills all of them. People at times agitate for it at the ground level. Yet, the ruling powers in the state or at the Centre do not pay attention because it is a completely democratic agitation unlike others across India, which were violent ones," Kumud Singh, a member of the Darbhanga royal family and cousin of Maharaja Kapileshwar Singh, said.

Though the response to the statehood demand has been lukewarm from the masses, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad’s wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi has supported it. Amid all these, the poll field is set.

The NDA with its partners – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R), Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) – is pitted against the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) also known as Mahagathbandhan and its constituents – RJD, Congress, CPIML, CPI, CPM, Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), India Inclusive Party (IIP), and Janshakti Janata Dal.

Mithilanchal is more in focus this time because it is considered the NDA bastion. The alliance romped home in the 2020 Assembly election and formed the government by a slender margin – by clinching 125 seats in the 243-member House – which was due to its better performance in the region.

The NDA also trounced INDIA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by claiming all the seats in the region. The latter is now trying to strengthen its performance in the region in its quest to dislodge the 20-year-old Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.

The NDA is riding the plethora of sops by the state government, touching every section of society. This includes the hike in social security pension, free electricity up to 125 units of free electricity, hike in salaries and honorariums of workers in several government-run projects, and Rs 10,000 to women from each family to start some venture – with a promise to help further with assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh, among other things.

Also, the ruling alliance has the opportunity to showcase the construction plans for a massive temple complex at Punaura Dham – Goddess Sita’s birthplace at Sitamarhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid its foundation stone in the presence of Nitish earlier this year. It would be built at a cost of Rs 883 crore, and would be spread over 67 acres. The entire Mithilanchal is emotionally connected to Sita, considers her as a daughter and Lord Ram as the son-in-law.

Other things that the NDA could showcase include the airport and the upcoming construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Darbhanga, the Makhana Board, and several road projects.

On the other hand, INDIA is raising issues like migration, unemployment, underdevelopment, poor condition of agriculture, corruption in government offices, rise in crime, and disenfranchisement of voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Top candidates include state ministers Sanjay Saraogi from Darbhanga and Jibesh Mishra from Jale; incumbent loudmouth Bisfi MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, and singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar.

However, friendly fights and rebels are also going to be a speciality of the poll this time in the Mithila region. The one hogging much limelight is the Gaurabauram constituency in Darbhanga district from where VIP chief Mukesh Sahni’s brother Santosh Sahni is pitted against RJD’s Afzal Ali Khan despite both being part of the same alliance. Incidentally, Mukesh is the deputy chief ministerial candidate of INDIA.

At the Jale seat, Congress candidate Rishi Mishra will have to battle it out not only BJP's Jibesh Mishra, but also Congress' rebel candidate Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani. Similarly, at Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga, JDU candidate Atirek Kumar has also to battle it out with LJP(R) rebel Anju Devi, who is contesting as an independent candidate.

The Samastipur, Ujiarpur, Vibhutipur, and Rosera seats in Samastipur district will also witness multi-cornered fights due to rebel candidates of various parties.

"A keen contest was brewing, but INDIA kept making one mistake after another and damaged its own equation, while the NDA has been able to put its house in order. The poll in Mithila region is going to be fought on the planks of development and welfare, and the NDA has much to showcase on these. Issues like SIR have been relegated to the background," Narayan said.

Mohammad Tabrez, a retired public servant of Samastipur, pointed out that the RJD's neglect of its stalwart leader, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, has not gone down well with the supporters, especially those hailing from the minority community. This has become starker in the light of Mukesh Sahni being declared deputy chief ministerial candidate. The people and leaders from non-Mahagathbandhan parties are questioning why Siddiqui was left out.

"Satrah per cent wala Abdul dari uthayega aur teen per cent wala Sahni deputy CM banega? (Abdul, who has 17 per cent population with him will fold carpets and durries, while Sahni hailing from a caste that is just 3 per cent of the state's population will become deputy CM?) This is the feeling that has percolated among the INDIA voters. It might impact the opposition alliance's prospects negatively," Tabrez said.

While Darbhanga and Samastipur will vote on November 6, Madhubani and Sitamarhi will vote on November 11. The results will be out on first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary (November 14).